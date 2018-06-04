Home > Sports > Football >

Karius suffered concussion in Champions League final - doctors

Football Karius suffered concussion in Champions League final - doctors

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion shortly before the blunders which gifted Real Madrid their Champions League final crown last month, two Boston doctors who examined the shotstopper revealed on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two doctors have come forward with evidence that Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, pictured May 2018, suffered a concussion during the Champions League final against Real Madrid play

Two doctors have come forward with evidence that Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, pictured May 2018, suffered a concussion during the Champions League final against Real Madrid

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion shortly before the blunders which gifted Real Madrid their Champions League final crown last month, two Boston doctors who examined the shotstopper revealed on Monday.

A statement from doctors Ross Zafonte and Lenore Herget said Karius had undergone a comprehensive examination at Massachusetts General Hospital on May 31, five days after Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Madrid in Kiev.

"After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history ... physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr Karius sustained a concussion during the match May 26, 2018," the statement from Zafonte and Herget said.

Karius had complained to match officials in the 49th minute that he had been elbowed in a clash with Madrid defender Sergio Ramos which went unpunished.

Two minutes later, Karius committed a howler when he attempted to throw a pass out to the Liverpool defence only for it to go straight to Real striker Karim Benzema for the opening goal of the final.

Karius also erred with Real's third goal, fumbling Gareth Bale's long-range shot into his own net to complete a miserable night for the German goalkeeper.

Zafonte and Herget's statement said it was possible that the concussion had impacted Karius's performance.

"At the time of our evaluation, Mr. Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event," the statement said.

"Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance."

It added that Karius had shown a "significant and steady improvement since the concussive event".

"We expect him to make a full recovery based on the results of the examination," it added. "We have encouraged vigilance and an emphasis on safety in his eventual return to full activity."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles friendlybullet

Football

FIFA's president indicated Monday that the 2022 World Cup cannot be expanded to 48 teams without agreement from hosts Qatar, while backing further study of the "interesting" proposal
Football FIFA boss suggests Qatar could veto enlarged 2022 World Cup
India captain Sunil Chhetri (C) appealed for fans to pack the stadium after earlier matches saw poor attendance
Football Indian fans fill stadium after emotional plea by captain
German airline Lufthansa has apologised over a video ad for the World Cup in Russia that was filmed in neighbouring Ukraine, which is locked in a bitter dispute with Moscow
Football Lufthansa scores own goal with Russia World Cup video shot in Kiev
Ogenyi Onazi, Raheem Sterling and Shehu Abdulahi
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance