Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Karen Bardsley out of Women's Euro Championship with broken leg

Karen Bardsley England women’s goalkeeper out of Euro Championship with broken leg

Further scans on the injury confirmed she had suffered a broken leg and she will now miss the rest of the championship.

  • Published:
Karen Bardsley play Karen Bardsley out of Women's Euro Championship (Getty Images)

Euro 2017 England face women's 'battle of Britain'
FIFA Women's World Cup Germany 0 England 1 (after extra time): England make history
FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Review: Spain eliminated, Brazil stay perfect
FIFA Women's World Cup Japan 2 England 1: Late own goal breaks English hearts
FIFA Women's World Cup Review England reach maiden semi-final
Women's Euro England sink Spain to close in on quarters
SheBelieves Cup USA down Germany to kick off women's football
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England women’s number one goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is out of the rest of the European Championship with a broken leg.

Bardsley suffered the injury in England’s quarter-final win over France. She refused to leave the pitch on a stretcher and played on for 14 minutes before she limped out.

Further scans on the injury confirmed she had suffered a broken leg and she will now miss the rest of the championship.

Karen Bardsley play Karen Bardsley played for 1e4 minutes with the injury (Getty Images)

 

The Manchester City goalkeeper has not conceded a goal at the Women’s European Championship and the injury will be a major blow for Mark Sampson's side.

Liverpool goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain will be in goal in England’s semi-final clash against hosts Holland.

Chamberlain already has Euro Championship experience as she played the full 90 minutes against Portugal in the group stage before she came on for Bardsley with 14 minutes to go.

You have always got to be ready, every player in the squad wants to be out there playing and they would be lying if they did not,” Chamberlain is quoted to say by Daily Mail. 

You want people to be fit. And you have to be ready when and if selected.

“We've got a different challenge against Holland. They'll have all their supporters behind them, that will give them an extra buzz, and the atmosphere will be fantastic.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
3 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain declares himself fit for Cameroonbullet

Football

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp says they can win the Premier League
Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez Forward reported for Arsenal training on Tuesday [Photos]
Pep Guardiola is taking his Manchester City team to Spain for a training camp after their opening Premier League fixture
Manchester City Club set for Spain trip after season opener
Brazilian player Douglas Luiz (right) vies for the ball with Paraguayan player Guillermo Paiva during their South American Championship U-20 match in the Bellavista stadium in Ambato, Ecuador on January 22, 2017
Manchester City EPL club send three youngsters on loan to Girona