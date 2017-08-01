England women’s number one goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is out of the rest of the European Championship with a broken leg.

Bardsley suffered the injury in England’s quarter-final win over France. She refused to leave the pitch on a stretcher and played on for 14 minutes before she limped out.

Further scans on the injury confirmed she had suffered a broken leg and she will now miss the rest of the championship.

The Manchester City goalkeeper has not conceded a goal at the Women’s European Championship and the injury will be a major blow for Mark Sampson's side.

Liverpool goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain will be in goal in England’s semi-final clash against hosts Holland.

Chamberlain already has Euro Championship experience as she played the full 90 minutes against Portugal in the group stage before she came on for Bardsley with 14 minutes to go.

“You have always got to be ready, every player in the squad wants to be out there playing and they would be lying if they did not,” Chamberlain is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

“You want people to be fit. And you have to be ready when and if selected.

“We've got a different challenge against Holland. They'll have all their supporters behind them, that will give them an extra buzz, and the atmosphere will be fantastic.”