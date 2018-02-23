Home > Sports > Football >

Karamoh among rare French players attracted by Serie A - agent

Yann Karamoh Teenage sensation among rare French players attracted by Serie A - agent

The 19-year-old Ivorian-born French striker joined Inter Milan last summer from Caen and scored his first goal two weeks ago to break the Italian club's two-month winning drought.

Inter Milan's forward Yann Karamoh scored his first goal on February 11, 2018 to break the Italian club's two-month winning drought play

Teenager Yann Karamoh is one of a dwindling breed of up-and-coming French players who want to further their careers in Serie A, his agent claimed on Thursday.

"The lad went against the grain to join Inter, the French don't want to come to Italy anymore," Oscar Damiani told Sportitalia.

"It's become difficult for me to bring young people from France to Serie A."

"Karamoh is doing very well," continued Damiani.

"I offered him to Inter, who already knew about him, so much so that (Inter sporting director Piero) Ausilio told me that he wanted to sign him right away.

"They paid 5.5 million euros, even though he only had one year left on his contract (with Caen).

"I didn't struggle to take him to Milan because they already knew him. The negotiations only became difficult with Caen because there were English clubs, in addition to Saint-Étienne, who offered much more."

