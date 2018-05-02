news

Ex-Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu is set to attend Arsene Wenger’s last home game in charge against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger has decided to step down as Arsenal manager after 22 years in charge of the North London club.

The Frenchman’s last Premier League home game at the Emirates stadium will be against 7th placed Burnley on Sunday, May 6.

Kanu who is still expected to feature in an Arsenal jersey against Real Madrid legends in a friendly match, played under Wenger during his time at Arsenal.

According to several reports former Arsenal players who have played over 100 games for the Gunners have been given invites to attend the last home game of Wenger in charge of Arsenal.

Former top players such as Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, David O'Leary, Sol Campbell, Tony Adams, and Thierry Henry are all expected to be present to honour the departing Wenger.

Kanu who made a total of 119 Premier League appearances for the Gunners between 1999 and 2004 is rated as one of the top African players signed by Wenger .

Kanu won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Community Shield during his time with the Gunners.

Wenger joined Arsenal from Japanese football outfit Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1996 and went on to win three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shield trophies during his 22-year reign.