Kanu Nwankwo's wife Amara saved his life

Kanu Nwankwo How wife of Super Eagles great saved his life following after another heart problem

Kanu Nwankwo was talked into doing a check-up by his wife and a heart defect was revealed which needed a surgery.

  Published:
Kanu Nwankwo and Amara Kanu play Kanu Nwankwo has revealed how his wife saved his life (Daily Mirror)

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo has his wife Amara to thank for saving his life following the return a heart valve defect that threatened to cut short his career 21 years ago.

A routine medical check-up on Kanu in 1996 at Inter Milan revealed a serious defect before he underwent successful heart surgery.

The former Arsenal player who retired from football in 2012 revealed that his wife saved his life by forcing him to do a check-up after she discovered his disturbing heartbeat rate.

Kanu Nwankwo and wife, Amara play Kanu was talked into doing a check-up which revealed he needed another surgery to correct his heart problem (Instagram/Kanu Nwankwo )


ALSO READ: Kanu Nwankwo says he opened Premier League doors for Nigerian players

According to Kanu and his wife, he had just put his three kids to bed when he joined his wife in bed.

His heartbeat sounded much louder than normal. I was listening to his chest and it sounded odd,” Kanu’s wife of more than 10 years told Daily Mirror.

Healthy Living with Amara Kanu play Amara Kanu is promoting her new book which was inspired by her battle to nurse her husband back to full health after the surgery (Instagram/Amara Kanu)

 

Kanu was talked into doing a check-up by his wife which revealed further damage to his heart and that he needed a second operation.

After the check in the United States in 2012, it was Amara who also helped nurse her husband back to full health.

Our youngest was just three at the time. It was very hard. We broke it to them little by little. I said, ‘Daddy will be OK. He’s in good hands’,” Amara, 30 said.

Kanu Nwankwo and Amara Kanu play Kanu Nwankwo and his wife wedded in 2004 (Instagram/Amara Kanu)

ALSO READ: Kanu Nwankwo saving lives with his heart foundation

After the surgery, it took Kanu six weeks to regain full health before he travelled back to the UK.

Amara who runs an interior design business in London has a new book called ‘Healthy Living with Amara Kanu’ which was inspired by her battle to nurse her husband back to health.

Kanu’s heart doctor said to me, ‘What’s the routine you have been using with Kanu all these years for him to play football and win all his medals, the FA Cup and everything?’ So I just said healthy eating, exercise and listening to your body. I wanted to use all my knowledge to help other people,” Amara said about her new book which she will be unveiling at the Emirate Stadium on Friday, July 14.

Aside Kanu, the book is also dedicated to other sports stars who have suffered heart problems, including Fabrice Muamba and former Newcastle United player Cheick Tioté who died from a heart attack in June.

The couple wedded in 2004 and has three kids together Sean 12, Ian 10, and Pinky five.

