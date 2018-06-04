news

Former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo has reportedly been robbed at a Russian airport.

Kanu was reportedly on his way to Kaliningrad one of the venues for the 2018 FIFA World Cup where he was robbed of US$11,000 which is approximately equal to N4 million.

The robbery was reported by Russian News Agency, TASS who revealed that Kanu was on his way to Russia from London where the unfortunate incident occurred.

The report also states that the Super Eagles ex-captain was on his way to Kaliningrad where Nigeria will take on Croatia in their World Cup opener.

He reportedly discovered that the money was missing from his baggage when he arrived at the Khrabrovo airport.

The report also states that Airport staffs have been brought in for questioning as suspects.

There has not been an official statement from Kanu or his representatives to confirm or deny the actual events at the time of this report.