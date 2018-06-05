news

Former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo has recovered the N4m ($11,000) that was stolen from him at a Russian airport.

Kanu who was robbed of the money on Monday, June 4 has confirmed the return of his stolen money.

The Russian police brought in two suspects who were baggage handlers for questioning in relation to the stolen money.

The robbery which was reported by Russian News Agency, TASS also revealed that Kanu was travelling with his British passport.

The money was stolen at the Russian airport where Kanu arrived from London to partake in a FIFA legends game.

Upon arrival at his hotel, he discovered the money was missing in his baggage which led to the involvement of the police.

After a thorough investigation by the Russian police, the money was returned to Kanu which he confirmed according to a report by the Sun.

He said, “It is true but they caught them and have returned it.”

The FIFA legends game has already taken place but Kanu is expected to be part of the world stars that will witness the 2018 FIFA World Cup.