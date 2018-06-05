Home > Sports > Football >

Kanu Nwankwo recovers stolen N4m (US$11,000 ) in Russia

Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great recovers stolen N4M

A day after he was robbed of N4m, Kanu confirms stolen money has been returned.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo has recovered the N4m ($11,000) that was stolen from him at a Russian airport.

Kanu who was robbed of the money on Monday, June 4 has confirmed the return of his stolen money.

The Russian police brought in two suspects who were baggage handlers for questioning in relation to the stolen money.

Kanu Nwankwo play Kanu has reportedly been involved in a robbery incident. (Getty Images)

The robbery which was reported by Russian News Agency, TASS also revealed that Kanu was travelling with his British passport.

The money was stolen at the Russian airport where Kanu arrived from London to partake in a FIFA legends game.

Upon arrival at his hotel, he discovered the money was missing in his baggage which led to the involvement of the police.

After a thorough investigation by the Russian police, the money was returned to Kanu which he confirmed according to a report by the Sun.

He said, “It is true but they caught them and have returned it.”

Kanu Nwankwo play Kanu was on his way to Russia where he was robbed (Pal Pillai/ FIFA via Getty Images)

The FIFA legends game has already taken place but Kanu is expected to be part of the world stars that will witness the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The former Arsenal forward revealed that he will watch Nigeria’s opening game of the tournament against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker to wed Iheoma Nnadi
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airport
Nwankwo Kanu Ex-Arsenal star to attend Arsene Wenger’s last home game against Burnley
Super Eagles Mikel, 22 others arrive in Austria to continue World Cup preparation
Kanu Nwankwo Former Arsenal player hails ‘father figure’ Wenger
Nwankwo Kanu Ex-Nigerian forward set to play for Arsenal against Real Madrid
2018 FIFA World Cup Austrian embassy deny Super Eagles crew visa
Pulse List Top 5 African players under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
Nigeria vs England Onazi the 'scape goat' for Super Eagles defeat
Nigeria vs DR Congo Simy, Lokosa make Super Eagles debut

Football

William Troost-Ekong, Dele Alli, Alex Iwobi
Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watch
Zhuang Yi, an investor in third-tier Shenyang Urban, is a former player who came out of retirement last month -- and on Sunday proved he still has that goal-scoring knack
Football Chinese investor is oldest goal-scorer at nearly 45
William Troost-Ekong
William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender says Nigerians doubted him because he is ‘Oyibo’
Chinese football fans celebrate after Germany beat Argentina 2014 World Cup final
Football Fans, sponsors make it a World Cup with Chinese characteristics