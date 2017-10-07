Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Kanu and Adepoju urge Super Eagles to victory against Zambia

Nigeria Vs Zambia

Kanu and Adepoju know what it is to to play in the FIFA World Cup, they have six tournaments between them.

  • Published:
Kanu Nwankwo play Kanu Nwankwo (Pal Pillai/ FIFA via Getty Images)
Former Super Eagles stars Kanu Nwankwo and Mutiu Adepoju have urged the Super Eagles to go all out for victory against Zambia.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face Zambia in a crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday, October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Mutiu Adepoju play Mutiu Adepoju (Guardian Nigeria)

 

Nigeria need a win to seal qualification to the World Cup in Russia and Kanu and Adepoju are rallying the Super Eagles to beat the Zambians.

The Super Eagles will make us proud, you know what to do, you know what the time is, let's support our ear Super Eagles to victory,” Kanu said in a video first shared on the Twitter account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Green white green is the colour of the day.

“I believe, you believe, the Super Eagles believe, the team believe we are going to Russia lets us make it happen.”

 

I want to urge you guys to give all your best and three points are very important for the world and the world cup is very important,” Adepoju also said.

I believe You can do it, you are going to do it. Just give your best.”

Kanu played in three FIFA World Cup tournaments, 1998 World Cup in France, 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan and 2010 in South Africa.

Nicknamed the Headmaster, Adepoju who was captain of the Super Eagles also went to three, 1994 FIFA World Cup, 1998 in France and Korea/Japan 2002.

