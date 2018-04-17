news

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Kano Pillars have announced the passing away of their club secretary Zakari Akilu Bichi.

Bichi was confirmed dead on Tuesday, April 17 at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Kano Pillars announced the unfortunate incident and burial arrangements through a message posted on the club’s official Twitter handle.

The message read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of our club secretary, Zakari Akilu Bichi. He died this morning at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano."

"Funeral prayer and burial will be at his family residence in Bichi Town, Kano State by 10:30am,”

The death of Bichi comes in the same season when Pillars lost their club captain Chinedu Udoji after a car crash .

Northern NPFL rivals Katsina United also consoled the management of Kano Pillars on the loss, via a statement on their official Twitter account which said, “All of us @fckatsinaunited condole with our neighboring team @pillarsfc over demise of club Secretary Zakari Akilu.”

NPFL side Elkanemi Warriors have also expressed sadness about the unfortunate news.

El-Kanemi chairman Zanna Mala Kakje gave his condolences on the death of Bichi.

He said, “On behalf of the management of Elkanemi warriors, football stockholders of Borno state, the FA condole with Kano Pillars. May his soul rest in peace.”

Chairman of the Kano State sports commission Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima described the late Bichi as a dedicated, honest and peace-loving officer who devoted his life to discharging his primary assignment.

The late Bichi died at the age of 50 and is survived by his wife and relatives.