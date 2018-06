news

Harry Kane, John Stones and Jesse Lingard were among the trends as England beat Panama 6-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group G game on Sunday, June 24.

Harry Kane scores three against Panama

John Stones scores two against Panama

Jesse Lingard's beauty against Panama hailed on Twitter

Panama out of 2018 FIFA World Cup

England vs Panama stats

England take on Belgium in their next fixture to determine group winners while Panama face off with Tunisia t in the other group fixture.