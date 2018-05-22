Home > Sports > Football >

Kane named England's World Cup captain

Football Kane named England's World Cup captain

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be England's captain at the World Cup in Russia, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Kane will captain England at the 2018 World Cup play

Harry Kane will captain England at the 2018 World Cup

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be England's captain at the World Cup in Russia, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Manager Gareth Southgate named the 24-year-old as his skipper for the tournament during a meeting with the squad on Monday, the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Harry has some outstanding personal qualities," Southgate said. "He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day.

"He has belief and high standards and it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time and that has been his drive.

"My feeling is that over the last 18 months in the camps that he's been with us he has shown that he has got the desire to take that into a team environment and he recognises the importance of bringing others with him."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FA Cup Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win titlebullet
2 Atletico Madrid Europa League winners name squad for Super Eagles friendlybullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for...bullet

Football

Fernando Torres
GOTV Max Cup Torres, Simeone arrive in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid
The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles 5 players that can shock Atletico Madrid
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament final draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow
Football Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria
Alex Iwobi and dad, Chuba
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star storms Uyo camp with his dad