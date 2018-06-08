Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Juventus sign Perin to fill Buffon-sized hole

Football Juventus sign Perin to fill Buffon-sized hole

Juventus have moved to replace goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon with the acquisition of Mattia Perin from Genoa, the Italian champions announced on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mattia Perin is an Italy international but his career has been disrupted by knee injuries play

Mattia Perin is an Italy international but his career has been disrupted by knee injuries

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juventus have moved to replace goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon with the acquisition of Mattia Perin from Genoa, the Italian champions announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old Perin has signed a four-year deal and will cost Juve 12 million euros ($14.1 million) over three instalments.

The Italy international will provide competition for Poland's Wojciech Szczesny next season as Juve seek an eighth straight Serie A title.

Buffon -- who was the Juve captain -- took his final bow in May after 656 matches for Juve during a 17-year stay in Turin following a then world record 52 million euro transfer from Parma.

Perin has played twice for Italy and was in the last squad called up by coach Roberto Mancini.

He is Juve's second signing in as many days after they confirmed on Thursday the 40 million euro purchase of Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s restaurantbullet
2 Neymar Jr PSG star confident he will be fit for 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 1-Vs 0 Czech Republic Super Eagles lose final warm-up game...bullet

Football

Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss gets N32M for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Players get N1B for 2018 World Cup bonuses
Son of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his goalscoring talent in a friendly game between Portugal and Algeria on Thursday, June 7.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr Son of Portugal star shows his goalscoring talent
Gernot Rohr
2018 FIFA World Cup Gernot Rohr bans goat meat, pepper soup for Super Eagles