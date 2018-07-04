Pulse.ng logo
Juventus make bid for Real's Ronaldo - media reports

Italian champions Juventus have made an offer of 100 million euros ($116.6 million) for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to various media reports on Wednesday.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (here on the day of Portugal's departure from the World Cup after its loss against Uruguay) is the object of a million-dollar offer from Italian champions Juventus play

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (here on the day of Portugal's departure from the World Cup after its loss against Uruguay) is the object of a million-dollar offer from Italian champions Juventus

(AFP)
The 33-year-old, whose Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup last 16 by Uruguay on Saturday, hinted after May's Champions League final victory over Liverpool that he was considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish sports daily Marca cited reports of Ronaldo looking for a home in Turin, after the Italian press earlier said a bid had been lodged by Juve.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is Real's all-time record goalscorer with 450, and was applauded by Juventus fans last season after scoring a spectacular overheadkick in the Champions League quarter-finals at the Juventus Stadium.

Also on Wednesday, Real Madrid were moved to post an official statement on their website denying reports they had made a world-record bid for Paris Saint-Germain teenager Kylian Mbappe, after the 19-year-old's breathtaking display in France's World Cup win over Argentina.

"Real Madrid has not made any offer to PSG or the player and condemns the spreading of this type of information that has not been proven by the parties concerned," said the European champions.

