Home > Sports > Football >

Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter

Football Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus scored twice in the last three minutes to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory at 10-man Inter Milan on Saturday and remain in control of the Italian title race.

  • Published:
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018 play

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus scored twice in the last three minutes to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory at 10-man Inter Milan on Saturday and remain in control of the Italian title race.

Inter found themselves a goal and a man down inside 20 minutes after Douglas Costa's opener and a red card for Matias Vecino, but they fought back to lead through Mauro Icardi and an Andrea Barzagli own goal.

But with the destiny of the title set to slip into Napoli's hands if Juve failed to win, Milan Skriniar deflected a Juan Cuadrado shot into his own net and Gonzalo Higuain headed home a dramatic 89th-minute winner.

Juve lead Napoli, who visit Fiorentina on Sunday, by four points with three games remaining.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Super Eagles Ogu, Iheanacho show off ‘Shaku-Shaku’ dance movesbullet

Football

Jump for joy: Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado celebrates the dramatic 3-2 win
Football Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter
Jump for joy: Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado celebrates the dramatic 3-2 win
Football Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge
Mourinho's longest managerial stint at any club was his first spell at Chelsea, which lasted for three years and three months, while Wenger has spent nearly 22 years at Arsenal
Football Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger
Manchester City defender John Stones had been rumoured to be leaving the team in the next transfer window, but Guardiola dismissed the rumour as a lie
Football Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City