Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool can win the Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side can win the Premier League if they avoid the bad luck of last season.

Liverpool were just six points behind eventual winners Chelsea in January but ended up 17 points behind at the end of the 2016/2017 season.

Klopp, however, believes Liverpool were very unlucky last season and thinks they can win the title in the next.

"We'll be playing for the championship. We don't start a season by not having any ambitions," the Liverpool manager is quoted to say by BBC Sport.

"We have to have our goals and I think we have a very good team now. We did have a bit of bad luck last season.

"I think we can play a little bit better. Let's hope everything will work very well and that there isn't much more to improve."

Liverpool have improved their squad this summer transfer window with the signing of Andrew Robertson from Hull City, Roma’s Mohamed Salah and former Chelsea star Dominic Solanke.

Klopp’s enthusiasm ahead of next season is, however, being threatened by Barcelona’s interest in Liverpool’s star Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool and Klopp have so far shut down talks of Coutinho’s exit insisting the Brazilian midfielder is not for sale.

Liverpool face Bayern Munich in the pre-season tournament Audi Cup on Tuesday, August 1.

They kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday, August 12 with a trip to Watford.