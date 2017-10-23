Former Everton defender Joseph Yobo has reacted to the sacking of Ronald Koeman by the club after a woeful start to the season.

Koeman was fired on Monday, October 23 after their 5-2 home loss to Arsenal the previous day , their fifth Premier League defeat in nine games so far this season.

Yobo who played for Everton between July 2002 and August 2010 wants his former manager David Moyes back at the club.

“Goodluck to the dutchman. Team needs a morale boost. Lots of talented players there. Moyes back? #COYB,” the 37-year-old wrote in a now deleted tweet.

Yobo has fond memories of working under Moyes and still remains friends with the Scot.

The former defender was the first signing of Moyes at Everton and became a regular under the manager.

Yobo also brought Moyes to Port Harcourt in May 2016 for his testimonial game at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium .

ALSO READ: Moyes speaks to Pulse TV about Moyes

Moyes was a fans’ favourite at Everton before his departure to Manchester United where he lasted just eight months before he was sacked.

He moved to Spain where he managed LA Liga side, Real Sociedad for one year.

Moyes returned to England in July 2016 to manage Sunderland but resigned at the end of the season after suffering relegation with the Black Cats.