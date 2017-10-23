Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Joseph Yobo wants David Moyes to replace Ronald Koeman at Everton

Ronald Koeman Joseph Yobo wants David Moyes to replace sacked manager at Everton

It seems Joseph Yobo wants his former manager Moyes to replace Koeman.

  • Published:
Joseph Yobo play Joseph wants David Moyes to replace Koeman at Everton (Liverpool Echo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Everton defender Joseph Yobo has reacted to the sacking of Ronald Koeman by the club after a woeful start to the season.

Koeman was fired on Monday, October 23 after their 5-2 home loss to Arsenal the previous day, their fifth Premier League defeat in nine games so far this season.

Ronald Koeman play Ronald Koeman has been sacked as coach of Everton (AFP)

 

Yobo who played for Everton between July 2002 and August 2010 wants his former manager David Moyes back at the club.

Goodluck to the dutchman. Team needs a morale boost. Lots of talented players there. Moyes back? #COYB,” the 37-year-old wrote in a now deleted tweet.

Yobo has fond memories of working under Moyes and still remains friends with the Scot.

The former defender was the first signing of Moyes at Everton and became a regular under the manager.

Yobo also brought Moyes to Port Harcourt in May 2016 for his testimonial game at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

David Moyes, Nyesom Wike and Joseph Yobo play Joseph Yobo is still close to David Moyes. Both of them are pictured here with Nyesom Wike at the testimonial in May 2016 (Instagram/Joseph Yobo)

ALSO READ: Moyes speaks to Pulse TV about Moyes

Moyes was a fans’ favourite at Everton before his departure to Manchester United where he lasted just eight months before he was sacked.

He moved to Spain where he managed LA Liga side, Real Sociedad for one year.

Moyes returned to England in July 2016 to manage Sunderland but resigned at the end of the season after suffering relegation with the Black Cats.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo A leak has it that Real Madrid star will win the 2017...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Super Eagles to face Messi and co in friendly...bullet
3 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet

Related Articles

Premier League Rooney goal in vain as Arsenal send Everton into drop zone
David Moyes Former Everton manager speaks to Pulse TV about Joseph Yobo
Joseph Yobo Befitting testimonial for Super Eagles most capped player
Premier League Talk is cheap as Arsenal's Wenger eyes more misery for Everton
Joseph Yobo Ex Super Eagles captain honoured by Okocha, Eto’o, Kanu, Moyes in testimonial
David Moyes Ex-Sunderland boss fined over 'slap' comment
Farhad Moshiri Everton's majority shareholder backs under-fire Koeman
Ronald Koeman Dutch manager adamant he can turn Everton's season around
Ronald Koeman Everton sack manager after woeful start to season

Football

Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman Everton sack manager after woeful start to season
Venezuela international Ronald Vargas pictured during their 2018 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifier against Brazil at the Estadio Castelao stadium in Fortaleza, Brazil, on October 13, 2015
In Australia Venezuela's Vargas suffers horror leg break
Head coach of China's Guangzhou Evergrande Luiz Felipe Scolari lpictured during their AFC Champions League quarter-final against Shanghai SIPG in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on September 12, 2017
Chinese Super League (CSL) Scolari's Guangzhou retain China league title
Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller (L), midfielder Joshua Kimmich (C) and defender Mats Hummels in the tunnel before the start of the German first division Bundesliga match against Hamburg SV in Hamburg, northern Germany, on October 21, 2017
Bayern Munich Club wait on Mueller for Leipzig double-header