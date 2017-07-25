Jose Mourinho visits White House

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and his backroom staff took out time from their US tour to visit the White House.

Manchester United are currently in the US capital Washington where they will face Barcelona in a pre-season friendly game.

Mourinho and his assistants including Rui Faria paid a visit to the most popular place in Washington, the White House.

The Manchester United manager and his crew could not, however, see President Donald Trump as they only stood outside and took photos.

In one of the photos, Mourinho poses with his staff outside the White House.

He has seen his men played and beat LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City and Real Madrid already in their pre-season tour of United States.

Their final game of the US tour will be against Barcelona. After the tour, Manchester United will jet off to Oslo where here will face Valerenga.

Next for them will be a pre-season friendly game against Italian side Sampdoria in Dublin.