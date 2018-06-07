The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
For the 2018 World Cup, Mourinho has been paid £1.7m to work as the main pundit for Russian TV RT during the tournament.
Ahead of Russia 2018, the 55-year-old has given his predictions on the Group Stage where he expects Nigeria to progress out of Group D.
Talking about Group D, he said; “In Group D we go for the little fella (talking about Lionel Messi’s Argentina) to finish first."
“This one is going to be difficult,” he said about the country that will finish second in the group before adding; “I go for an African team,” as he picks Nigeria.
In his predictions, the Super Eagles would face France, winner of Group C in the second round of the World Cup.
Nigeria were not the only African side that would progress according to Mourinho who also picked Senegal to finish top of Group H ahead of Poland.
Before his forecast, Mourinho admitted that he would be biased when making some predictions because of some allegiances.
“I don't want to be emotional, I want to be and I will go for contradiction because I want my players to win but I also want my players to go on a holiday,” he said.
The bias came when he picked Switzerland instead of Serbia who have his player Nemanja Matic to progress from Group D with Brazil.
“Group E Brazil wins, I need Matic to go on a holiday, so I take Switzerland to go through I'm sorry Nemane but you need a holiday,” Mourinho said.
He put his allegiance aside to predict that his home country Portugal will finish second in Group B to Spain.
His allegiance to England where he lives and works seemed to be in play when he predicted the Three Lions to finish top of G above Belgium.
Group A: Uruguay and Russia
Group B: Spain and Portugal
Group C: France and Australia
Group D: Argentina and Nigeria
Group D Argentina and Nigeria
Group E: Brazil and Switzerland
Group F: Germany and Mexico
Group G: England and Belgium
Group H: Senegal and Poland
Uruguay Vs Portugal
Spain Vs Russia
France Vs Nigeria
Argentina Vs Australia
Brazil Vs Mexico
Germany Vs Switzerland
England Vs Poland
Senegal Vs Belgium