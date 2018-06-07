Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Jose Mourinho predicts Super Eagles Nigeria Group D World Cup

Super Eagles Jose Mourinho predicts Nigeria will progress from Group D of 2018 World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Published:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has predicted the Super Eagles of Nigeria to progress from Group D to the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will progress from Group D to the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

For the 2018 World Cup, Mourinho has been paid £1.7m to work as the main pundit for Russian TV RT during the tournament.

Super Eagles play Jose Mourinho predicts Super Eagles will progress from Group D of 2018 World Cup (VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Ahead of Russia 2018, the 55-year-old has given his predictions on the Group Stage where he expects Nigeria to progress out of Group D.

Talking about Group D, he said; “In Group D we go for the little fella (talking about Lionel Messi’s Argentina) to finish first."

“This one is going to be difficult,” he said about the country that will finish second in the group before adding; “I go for an African team,” as he picks Nigeria.

Jose Mourinho predicts Nigeria to progress from Group D of 2018 FIFA World Cup play Nigeria are one of the African countries that will progress to the second round according to Mourinho. Senegal is the other (Youtube/Press Office RT)

 

In his predictions, the Super Eagles would face France, winner of Group C in the second round of the World Cup.

Nigeria were not the only African side that would progress according to Mourinho who also picked Senegal to finish top of Group H ahead of Poland.

Bias predictions

Before his forecast, Mourinho admitted that he would be biased when making some predictions because of some allegiances.

I don't want to be emotional, I want to be and I will go for contradiction because I want my players to win but I also want my players to go on a holiday,” he said.

The bias came when he picked Switzerland instead of Serbia who have his player Nemanja Matic to progress from Group D with Brazil.

Group E Brazil wins, I need Matic to go on a holiday, so I take Switzerland to go through  I'm sorry Nemane but you need a holiday,” Mourinho said.

Nemanja Matic play Mourinho wants his Manchester United player Matic to go out early with his country so he can go on holidays (Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images)

 

He put his allegiance aside to predict that his home country Portugal will finish second in Group B to Spain.

His allegiance to England where he lives and works seemed to be in play when he predicted the Three Lions to finish top of G above Belgium.

Mourinho predictions

Group A: Uruguay and Russia

Group B: Spain and Portugal

Group C: France and Australia

Group D: Argentina and Nigeria

Group D Argentina and Nigeria

Group E: Brazil and Switzerland

Group F: Germany and Mexico

Group G: England and Belgium

Group H: Senegal and Poland

Second round fixtures from Mourinho’s predictions

Uruguay Vs Portugal

Spain Vs Russia

France Vs Nigeria

Argentina Vs Australia

Brazil Vs Mexico

Germany Vs Switzerland

England Vs Poland

Senegal Vs Belgium

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet
2 Nigeria 1-Vs 0 Czech Republic Super Eagles lose final warm-up game...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Mikel, 22 others arrive in Austria to continue World Cup preparation
Nigeria 1-Vs 0 Czech Republic Super Eagles lose final warm-up game ahead of 2018 World Cup
Super Eagles Rohr drops Aina, Agu as he names final 23-man squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Preview Super Eagles final rehearsal before the main performance
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia lose
Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic Super Eagles lose final warm-up game ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles Only if jerseys win the World Cup
Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles warm-up game
Super Eagles Nigeria drop one place in FIFA Ranking just before 2018 World Cup

Football

Five things to know about Manchester United new boy Fred
Fred 5 things to know about Manchester United’s new signing
Tomas Kalas scored for Czech Republic against the Super Eagles
Nigeria 0 vs Czech Republic 1 Czech coach says Super Eagles should have lost 2-0
Iraqi footballer Hussein Ali plays for the Iraqi Al-Zawraa FC
Football Salah's Iraqi lookalike dreams of football glory
Alex Iwobi
Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic Super Eagles players’ rating in 2018 World Cup warm-up