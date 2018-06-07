news

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will progress from Group D to the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

For the 2018 World Cup, Mourinho has been paid £1.7m to work as the main pundit for Russian TV RT during the tournament.

Ahead of Russia 2018, the 55-year-old has given his predictions on the Group Stage where he expects Nigeria to progress out of Group D.

Talking about Group D, he said; “In Group D we go for the little fella (talking about Lionel Messi’s Argentina) to finish first."

“This one is going to be difficult,” he said about the country that will finish second in the group before adding; “I go for an African team,” as he picks Nigeria.

In his predictions, the Super Eagles would face France, winner of Group C in the second round of the World Cup.

Nigeria were not the only African side that would progress according to Mourinho who also picked Senegal to finish top of Group H ahead of Poland.

Bias predictions

Before his forecast, Mourinho admitted that he would be biased when making some predictions because of some allegiances.

“I don't want to be emotional, I want to be and I will go for contradiction because I want my players to win but I also want my players to go on a holiday,” he said.

The bias came when he picked Switzerland instead of Serbia who have his player Nemanja Matic to progress from Group D with Brazil.

“Group E Brazil wins, I need Matic to go on a holiday, so I take Switzerland to go through I'm sorry Nemane but you need a holiday,” Mourinho said.

He put his allegiance aside to predict that his home country Portugal will finish second in Group B to Spain.

His allegiance to England where he lives and works seemed to be in play when he predicted the Three Lions to finish top of G above Belgium.

Mourinho predictions

Group A: Uruguay and Russia

Group B: Spain and Portugal

Group C: France and Australia

Group D: Argentina and Nigeria

Group E: Brazil and Switzerland

Group F: Germany and Mexico

Group G: England and Belgium

Group H: Senegal and Poland

Second round fixtures from Mourinho’s predictions

Uruguay Vs Portugal

Spain Vs Russia

France Vs Nigeria

Argentina Vs Australia

Brazil Vs Mexico

Germany Vs Switzerland

England Vs Poland

Senegal Vs Belgium