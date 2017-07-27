Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Jose Mourinho happy with change to AFCON

Jose Mourinho Manchester United boss happy with change to AFCON

Mourinho has in the past lost the likes of Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou and Michael Essien in the winter to AFCON.

  • Published:
Jose Mourinho play Jose Mourinho is happy with the new changes to AFCON (Getty Images )

African Cup of Nations Timeline of changes to AFCON
Neymar Forward scores as Barcelona beat Manchester United 1-0
Jose Mourinho Manchester United not at Barcelona's level
Pre-season Friendly Manchester United edge Real Madrid on penalty kicks
David De Gea Goalkeeper 'guaranteed' to stay at United: Mourinho
Amaju Pinnick NFF boss gets new position at CAF
AFCON Africa Cup of Nations expands to 24 teams for 2019
AFCON Nobody loses with new changes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is happy with the new changes to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) at their Extra-Ordinary Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, July 21 confirmed two changes to the AFCON- an increase from 16 to 24 teams and change in date from Winter, January/February to summer, June/July.

African Cup of Nations (AFCON) play CAF have shifted AFCON date to summer (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Mourinho who over his coaching career has lost a couple of African players in the winter to AFCON is delighted with the new change, describing it as ‘fantastic news’ for European clubs. 

"If that's the change then it's fantastic for us,” Mourinho told Kwese Sports.

"Obviously because it's hard in the middle of the season to lose players like we do and with so many African players playing in the best competitions in Europe it's not good for the clubs, it's not good for the competitions and it's not good for the players.

Jose Mourinho play Jose Mourinho has in the past lost some of his important players to AFCON (AFP/File)

 

"So if you can do that and you manage to do the Africa Cup in the European break, it's fantastic for us."

Mourinho has in the past lost the likes of Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou and Michael Essien in the winter to AFCON.

In January 2016, he had to do without Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly in January and February who played in the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Mbappe Ever wondered why French youngster has a Nigerian middle name?bullet
2 Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager visits White House, did he...bullet
3 Nwankwo Kanu 6 things Amara Kanu said about her husband's career and...bullet

Football

France's midfielder Abily Camille (L) reacts after scoring during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 football tournament between Switzerland and France at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda on July 26, 2017
Women's Euro France, Austria reach quarter-finals
Team USA captain Michael Bradley holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after defeating Jamaica 2-1 in the 2017 CONCACAF Final, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, July 26
CONCACAF Gold Cup USA beat Jamaica 2-1 to win sixth title
Barcelona's Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during their International Champions Cup (ICC) friendly match against Manchester United, at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on July 26, 2017
Neymar Forward scores as Barcelona beat Manchester United 1-0
Juventus' Claudio Marchisio kicks the ball to score against PSG during their International Champions Cup (ICC) match, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 26, 2017
Claudio Marchisio Italian midfielder's brace lifts Juventus to 3-2 win over PSG