Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Jose Mourinho :  Bailly ban 'very harsh'

Jose Mourinho Bailly ban 'very harsh'

Ivorian Bailly was sent off for violent conduct in the second leg of United's Europa League semi-final victory over Celta Vigo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's defender Eric Bailly (L) talks with manager Jose Mourinho during an April 2017 match play

Manchester United's defender Eric Bailly (L) talks with manager Jose Mourinho during an April 2017 match

(AFP/File)

Women's Euro Germany edge Italy, Sweden sink Russia at tournament
Euro 2017 Spain cruise past Portugal at women's tournament
Women's Euro Home support fuels Dutch young gun Vivianne Miedema
Women's Euro Germany, Sweden into quarter-finals
Nouri Ajax midfielder out of coma, but brain damage unchanged
Women's Euro Netherlands, Denmark reach quarters
Women's Euro England sink Spain to close in on quarters
Women's Euro Portugal beat Scotland to boost tournament last-eight hopes
Women's Euro France held by Austria, Swiss edge Iceland at tournament
Dane Nadim Afghan-born says sport key to opening closed doors
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expressed surprise Tuesday at the three-match ban that UEFA handed defender Eric Bailly on Monday.

Ivorian Bailly was sent off for violent conduct in the second leg of United's Europa League semi-final victory over Celta Vigo in May for his part in a melee in the final minutes of a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

He was suspended for the 2-0 win over Ajax in the final, but will now also miss a further two games -- including the August 8 European Super Cup clash against Champions League winners Real in Skopje, Macedonia.

"It was a red card in a semi-final, I think the punishment of not to play the final is enough, it's a big punishment not to play the final, and I say that normally he would deserve a clean sheet and start the next season with a clean sheet and ready to play the Super Cup," Mourinho said.

"But now he's an important player for us who is not able to play the Super Cup and the first match of the Champions League group phase but not to play the Europa League final and the Super Cup is very, very harsh."

Mourinho was speaking to reporters in Washington, where Manchester United take on Barcelona on Wednesday in the International Champions Cup friendly tournament.

Transfer news -- particularly frenzied speculation over the possible departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain -- has dominated Barcelona's swing through North America.

Mourinho, whose side have recently signed Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku, said he still has some modest transfer goals, saying he'd like to add a midfielder and a winger.

Mourinho declined to name any targets, and admitted he might only get one new addition.

"Ed Woodward is in control," Mourinho said. "He did Lindelof and Lukaku. He knows that I would like two more players but he also knows that I have balance, I understand the situation, I understand the market and if my club is not able to do two players and just one then I will accept that as a consequence of the market now."

"Our relationship is good and I just wait for good news. For me, good news is to have the players, or in this case maybe just the player, as soon as possible to work together with the team as that is important."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the club by...bullet
2 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goalsbullet
3 Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager visits White House, did he...bullet

Football

Real Madrid's midfielder Casemiro, pictured in June 2017, told the media, "Mbappe is not a Real Madrid player so I can't speak about him"
Casemiro Real Madrid midfielder tight-lipped over Mbappe transfer talk
Argentinian football star Diego Maradona used his hand to score in Argentina's 2-1 quarter-final victory against England during their 1986 World Cup-winning campaign
Hand Of God Maradona says goal wouldn't have stood
Denmark's goalkeeper Stina Lykke Petersen (down) and Sanne Troelsgaard celebrate on July 24, 2017
Stina Petersen Penalty specialist gains revenge on Norway
The ISL, whose city-based franchise format apes cricket's hugely successful Indian Premier League, has grown in popularity since it was launched in 2014, outstripping the 10-year-old I-League in broadcast ratings
AFC Cup Indian Super League teams eligible