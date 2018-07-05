Pulse.ng logo
Jordan Aina brother of Super Eagles Ola Aina signs for Chelsea

Jordan Aina Brother of Super Eagles defender signs for Chelsea

Jordan Aina has followed the footsteps of his brother Ola Aina by signing with Chelsea.

  • Published:
Jordan Aina brother of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has signed for Premier League side Chelsea. play Jordan Aina signs for Chelsea (Instagram/Jordan Aina)
Jordan Aina brother of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina signed for Premier League side Chelsea on Wednesday, July 4.

The 16-year-old is also a highly rated defender and is eligible to the play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria but like his brother has featured for the England youth set up.

Jordan who came through the ranks from the academy has signed on for the 2018/19 season.

play Jordan Aina is a Chelsea player (Instagram/Jordan Aina)

 

The youngster took to his official Instagram account to announce his new deal.

 A message on the account said, ''Happy to sign my first with @chelseafc very happy and proud, dream come true ⚽️❤️ .'"

 

He did not disclose the type of deal signed but is expected to resume with the U-18 team for the new season.

It is expected that he makes an appearance for the Chelsea U-18 that won the Youth FA Cup last season, with highly rated midfielder Faustino Anjorin also expected to commit to the club in the coming days.

Jordan’s brother Ola is currently on the books of Chelsea and was loaned out to Championship side Hull City for the 2017/18 season.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

