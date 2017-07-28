Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Jonathan Dos Santos :  Struggling Los Angeles Galaxy acquire Mexican international

Jonathan Dos Santos Struggling Los Angeles Galaxy acquire Mexican international

Jonathan Dos Santos will be reunited with his older brother, Giovani Dos Santos, who arrived at the Galaxy in July 2015, also from Villarreal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Los Angeles Galaxy have announced the signing of Mexico international Jonathan Dos Santos play

The Los Angeles Galaxy have announced the signing of Mexico international Jonathan Dos Santos

(AFP/File)

Confederations Cup Rapid-fire Goretzka puts Germany in final
Michael Bradley US, Mexico battle to draw after midfielder's wonder strike
VIllareal vs Barcelona Messi to the rescue, but champions lose ground on Madrid
La Liga Sevilla up to second, Atletico claim much-needed win
Villareal vs Athletico Villarreal leapfrog error-strewn visitors
MLS Canadian clubs douse New York hopes, Gerrard's Galaxy ousted
Europa League Liverpool 3-0 Villarreal (3-1 agg)
Copa America Centenario No surprises in Mexico's 40-man squad
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Los Angeles Galaxy, mired in a five-game Major League Soccer losing streak, on Thursday announced the signing of Mexico international Jonathan Dos Santos.

Dos Santos' move from Spain's Villarreal had been rumored for several days.

The official announcement came hours after the Galaxy announced they had sacked coach Curt Onalfo and replaced him with former Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid.

Jonathan Dos Santos will be reunited with his older brother, Giovani Dos Santos, who arrived at the Galaxy in July 2015, also from Villarreal.

The signing of Jonathan Dos Santos strengthens a Galaxy central midfield in flux during 2017 with new arrivals Joao Pedro, Jermaine Jones and local product Rafa Garcia carrying most of the minutes.

Recently, left back Ashley Cole has also filled in at the position.

Since an off-season makeover the Galaxy have struggled in 2017. They are in ninth place in the Western Conference, five points from the sixth and final spot in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mbappe Ever wondered why French youngster has a Nigerian middle name?bullet
2 Paul Pogba Manchester United midfielder hung out with Neymar, Messi...bullet
3 Tosin Kehinde Youngster could be first Nigerian to play for...bullet

Football

Brazilian golden boy Neymar is riding high on a wave of unprecedented popularity at home
Neymar The darling of starless Brazil
Austria's Sarah Zadrazil challenges Iceland's Dagny Brynjarsdottir (back) during their UEFA Women's Euro 2017 match, at the Sparta Stadium in Rotterdam, on July 26
Women's Euro Championship minnows Austria spark excitement at home
Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale Manchester United on red alert for Real Madrid forward
Football: Chelsea backlash a lesson for clubs chasing China cash
Kenedy Chelsea backlash a lesson for clubs chasing China cash