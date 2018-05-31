Home > Sports > Football >

John Terry leaving Aston Villa after promotion failure

Football John Terry leaving Aston Villa after promotion failure

Former England captain John Terry said Thursday he was leaving Aston Villa and admitted he was "still hurting" after failing to help the Championship club reach the Premier League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Terry was bitterly disappointed after failing to help Aston Villa return to the Premier League play

John Terry was bitterly disappointed after failing to help Aston Villa return to the Premier League

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former England captain John Terry said Thursday he was leaving Aston Villa and admitted he was "still hurting" after failing to help the Championship club reach the Premier League.

The former Chelsea defender came to the former European champions on a one-year deal last July and made 35 league appearances, the last coming in Saturday's play-off final defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

Terry, 37, wrote on his Instagram page: "Today I part ways with Aston Villa Football Club. I'm very proud to have had the opportunity to play and captain this great and huge club.

"I have given my everything this year both on and off the pitch and I'm still hurting today that we never managed to get back to the Premier League, where this club 100 percent belongs."

A club statement thanked Terry for his "effort and professionalism" and added: "John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped.

"Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain's role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa. We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward."

Terry's teammate in Premier League-winning teams, Frank Lampard, announced on Thursday that he was making his first move into management with Championship side Derby County.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of...bullet
2 Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker weds ex-beauty queen Iheomabullet
3 Super Eagles Nike counter NFF's 3 million pre-order claims for World...bullet

Football

Victor Moses
Victor Moses Chelsea star joins Super Eagles camp in London
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard Chelsea legend appointed manager of Derby County
Ex-Super Eagles captain, Jay Jay Okocha thinks that Ivorian international Yaya Toure is the only deserving for the 2014 CAF Footballer of the year award; describing him as a natural talent.
Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha Super Eagles great has the most dribbles of a World Cup game in 52 years
Germany head coach Joachim Loew expects 'die Mannschaft' will be hunted like never before at the World Cup in Russia as they prepare to defend their 2014 title.
Football 'Hunted' Germany hungry for back-to-back World Cup titles