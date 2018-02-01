John Ogu plays down ‘death threats’ from rival fans in Israel

news

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has played down the reported death threats that were made to him by some rival fans in Israel.

A video emerged of Beitar Jerusalem- Israeli Premier League rivals of Hapoel Be'er Sheva where Ogu plays- threatening the midfielder and telling him to leave Israel.

Several reports had it that the fans in the video are from the Beitar Jerusalem's extremist ultra group La Familia who have a long history of violence in match venues.

Police were said to be investigating the threats made to the Nigeria international .

No threat

Ogu, 29 has however played down the threats insisting that they were just fans having ‘fun’.

“Hey guys . Thank you all for the messages this morning concerning the Video of two teenagers threatening me,” he wrote on his official Twitter page.

“Truth is they were just having fun . Video was sent to me on snapchat . Israel is safe and the fans are passionate for the Game.They are Great people out here.”

Ogu has been playing in Israel for Hapoel Be'er Sheva since 2014 and has won two Israeli Premier League titles and two Israel Super Cup trophies.