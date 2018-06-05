John Ogu panics in Super Eagles plane as he suffers from flight phobia

news

Nigerian midfielder John Ogu had a scare during a recent trip in Super Eagles plane to highlight his struggle with fight phobia.

In a video, Ogu was travelling with his Super Eagles teammates to Austria when he started panicking during a turbulence.

The clip was shared on Instagram Stories by his teammate Wilfred Ndidi.

The video shows Ogu shouting, ‘Jesus’ as he holds on to the seats in fear.

His teammates are heard in the video laughing at him while the others filmed him.

Done in good faith

After the video hit the internet, Ogu took to his Instagram to dispel fears over his well being and reveal that he struggles with flight phobia.

He also revealed that the video was shared by his teammate in good faith.

“Hi guys, video posted of me inside the plane to from London to Austria was just flight phobia and not panic attack,” he wrote.

“I’m always in such mood, especially during turbulence. And please my friends making the video were just having fun about it in a positive way and not in a negative way. Everything is fine. Thanks, Everyone.”

John Ogu

Ogu is part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.