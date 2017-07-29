John Fashanu held in Abuja prison over land scam!

A former England striker, John Fashanu, was reportedly held in prison for a two-day period due to his involvement in a land scam.

The Mirror UK reported that the ex-football star, who was released on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, made away with a sum of £23,000 after helping a friend secure a land purchase.

Fash however agreed to pay back the money while insisting that he was not guilty of any offence.

“This is a business deal between friends that has gone south and the police were asked to basically mediate.

“It will all be sorted very quickly. It was a just a business deal,” a close friend of his told The Mirror.

A Deputy Police Inspector, General Hyacinth Dagala, confirmed the arrest linking the ex-England star to a criminal conspiracy.

"John Fashanu was arrested on July 17 in connection with an allegation of criminal conspiracy and obtaining the sum of N9,550,000 [Nigerian Naira] under false pretence.

“He was granted administrative bail on July 18 but because of his inability to produce the requisite surety on that day, he remained in detention until July 19 when he was released,” Dagala told newsmen.

ALSO READ: Former footballer questioned by police over gun possession

Hyp Egbune, a lawyer representing John Fashanu revealed that the land dispute happened between the former Wimbledon F.C striker and a friend of many years.

All efforts is currently directed at ensuring that both settle the matter amicably in a bid to preserve the friendship.