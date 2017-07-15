The Goalkeeper Union in world football has continued to show massive support for Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is battling acute leukaemia.

Since it was announced that he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia on Thursday, July 6, Carl has been receiving goodwill messages from goalkeepers in England and all over the world.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on Friday, July 15 visited the 31-year-old to show his support and wish him well as he continues his treatment of the condition.

Former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray also visited Carl and it was him who shared a photo of the Nigeria international and Hart.

“Great to see @Carl_Ikeme He was in good spirits and touched my all the love out there for him. Proper top man,” Murray wrote alongside a photo of him and Carl before adding; “The big man @Carl_Ikeme had another member of the keepers union too pop by!” which was accompanied by a photo of Carl and Hart.

Top goalkeepers in world football have sent their messages of hope and encouragement to Carl who has begun treatment for the condition.

Petr Cech, Iker Casillas, Thibaut Courtois, Shey Given, David de Gea, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ben Foster, Jack Butland, Asmir Begovic, Loris Karius and a host of other shot-stoppers have all tweeted their prayers for Carl.