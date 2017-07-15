Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Joe Hart visits Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme

Carl Ikeme Man City goalkeeper visits Super Eagles goalkeeper

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart visited Carl Ikeme to show his support and wish him well as he continues his treatment of the condition.

  • Published:
Carl Ikeme and Joe Hart play

Carl Ikeme and Joe Hart

(Twitter/Matt Murray)

Carl Ikeme NFF express shock over acute leukaemia diagnosis of Super Eagles goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemia
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper says he’s speaking to Nigerian-born English players to switch
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper nearing comeback
Carl Ikeme Rohr, Pinnick visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in London
Carl Ikeme NFF making arrangement to visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in London
Carl Ikeme Goalkeeper to keep Wolves No. 1 jersey despite battle with leukaemia
Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support to Super Eagles goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper thanks football world for support following acute leukaemia diagnosis
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Goalkeeper Union in world football has continued to show massive support for Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is battling acute leukaemia.

Since it was announced that he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia on Thursday, July 6, Carl has been receiving goodwill messages from goalkeepers in England and all over the world.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on Friday, July 15 visited the 31-year-old to show his support and wish him well as he continues his treatment of the condition.

Matt Murray and Carl Ikeme play Matt Murray and Carl Ikeme (Twitter/Matt Murray)

 

Former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray also visited Carl and it was him who shared a photo of the Nigeria international and Hart.

Great to see @Carl_Ikeme He was in good spirits and touched my all the love out there for him. Proper top man,” Murray wrote alongside a photo of him and Carl before adding; “The big man @Carl_Ikeme had another member of the keepers union too pop by!” which was accompanied by a photo of Carl and Hart.

Top goalkeepers in world football have sent their messages of hope and encouragement to Carl who has begun treatment for the condition.

Petr Cech, Iker Casillas, Thibaut Courtois, Shey Given, David de Gea, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ben Foster, Jack Butland, Asmir Begovic, Loris Karius and a host of other shot-stoppers have all tweeted their prayers for Carl.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea star earns over N2B in a yearbullet
2 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
3 Tiemoue Bakayoko Midfielder to have Chelsea medicals after Monaco...bullet

Football

Gernot Rohr, Carl Ikeme and Amaju Pinnick
Carl Ikeme Rohr, Pinnick visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in London
This photo taken on March 18, 2017 shows Everton's striker Romelu Lukaku celebrating after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Hull City
Mourinho gives Lukaku simple job - goals
Ibrahimovic was United's top-scorer last season, but his future was cast into doubt after he suffered a double cruciate ligament injury in April
Zlatan Door open for new deal - Mourinho
Coach Jose Mourinho speaks at a press conferenece following a Manchester United Open Training Session at the University of California (UCLA), July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Mourinho Manchester United eyeing more transfer targets - FC manager