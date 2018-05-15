Home > Sports > Football >

Former Premier League defender Jlloyd Samuel dies in car crash

Jlloyd Samuel collided with an oncoming car which eventually resulted to his death.

Former Premier League defender Jlloyd Samuel dies in car crash
Former Premier League defender Jlloyd Samuel is confirmed to have died following a car crash.

According to a report on the Telegraph, Jlloyd was on his way home after he had dropped off his children at their school and was unfortunately involved in a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association confirmed the death of the 37-year-old through their official Facebook page.

"We've received some terrible news that former National defender and Ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning in England," the statement read.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national teammates at this time extend deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago."

Jlloyd Samuel play Jlloyd Samuel made over 200 appearances for Aston Villa (Goal)

 

Jlloyd was a product from the Charlton Athletic youth set up before he joined Aston Villa where he made over 200 appearances for the first team.

He also played for the Trinidad and Tobago Football national team and ventured into coaching with English non-league outfit Egerton.

