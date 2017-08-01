Jesus Navas :  Winger returns to Sevilla

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Navas had been a free agent since being released by Manchester City at the end of last season.

Spanish international winger Jesus Navas returned to Sevilla, the La Liga club announced on their website play

Spanish international winger Jesus Navas returned to Sevilla, the La Liga club announced on their website

Spanish international winger Jesus Navas returned to Sevilla on Tuesday, the La Liga club announced on their website.

Navas had been a free agent since being released by Manchester City at the end of last season.

"Sevilla FC have reached an agreement with Jesus Navas, with the player signing a deal on Tuesday keeping him at the club for the next four seasons," Sevilla said in a statement.

The 31-year-old moves back to Spain after four seasons with City, during which he won the 2013/14 Premier League title and two English League Cups.

Navas, who played 395 times for Sevilla after his first-team debut in 2003, has 35 international caps but hasn't played for Spain since being left out of the 2014 World Cup squad.

"Navas comes home with the firm intention of becoming Sevilla FC's all-time (record) appearance holder," the club added.

Navas is only 19 short of the current record of 414 appearances held by club legend Juan Arza.

