Jay Jay Okocha says Neymar is the closest to the player he was

Super Eagles great Jay Jay Okocha believes Brazil international and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar plays like him.

Okocha is known to be one of the best dribblers in football history, blessed with skills that can make defenders dizzy.

The former midfielder who retired in 2008 believes Neymar is the closest to the player he was.

“I’d say the player whose style most resembles mine would be Neymar. That’s because I played with a sense of joy and you can see that he feels the same and really enjoys his own play.” Okocha told the official website of FIFA.

“He doesn’t play for himself or just to entertain the fans – he plays for his team. He uses his quality and skill for the good of the team.”

Neymar recently joined Okocha’s former club Paris Saint-Germain on a world record fee of $262m and will wear the No 10 shirt which the Nigerian wore during his time at the club.

Okocha also believes the 25-year-old forward will be the player to dislodge Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best player in world football.