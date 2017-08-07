Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Jay Jay Okocha says Neymar is the closest to the player he was

Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles legend believes Neymar is closest to the player he was

Former midfielder Okocha who retired in 2008 believes Neymar is the closest to the player he was.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jay Jay Okocha play Jay Jay Okocha says Neymar is the closest thing to the player he was (Faosteven Media)

Austin Okocha Super Eagles legend plays golf at Barclays Pro-Am Open in Kenya
Jay Jay Okocha Ronaldinho says Super Eagles great was the only No 10 he admired
Neymar Brazilian magician and marketing gold
Stephen Keshi Late Super Eagles great would have been 55 today
Neymar PSG sell 10,000 shirts of striker on first day
Alex Iwobi Jay Jay Okocha tips Arsenal forward for CAF Player of the Year
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star wants Arsenal to sign Kelechi Iheanacho
Austin Okocha Super Eagles great meets Maradona in Bahrain
Six Sixes Former internationals represented Nigeria at 'Legends' World Cup'
Alex Iwobi Okocha says forward will learn from recent spell on the bench
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles great Jay Jay Okocha believes Brazil international and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar plays like him.

Okocha is known to be one of the best dribblers in football history, blessed with skills that can make defenders dizzy.

ALSO READ: Okocha represented Nigeria at the legends' world Cup

Neymar play Neymar just joined Paris Saint-Germain in a record deal worth $264m (AFP)

ALSO READ: PSG sell Neymar 10, 000 jerseys in one day

The former midfielder who retired in 2008 believes Neymar is the closest to the player he was.

I’d say the player whose style most resembles mine would be Neymar. That’s because I played with a sense of joy and you can see that he feels the same and really enjoys his own play.” Okocha told the official website of FIFA.

He doesn’t play for himself or just to entertain the fans – he plays for his team. He uses his quality and skill for the good of the team.”

Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho play Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho have wore the Number 10 shirt at PSG which Neymar has inherited (Twitter)

 

Neymar recently joined Okocha’s former club Paris Saint-Germain on a world record fee of $262m and will wear the No 10 shirt which the Nigerian wore during his time at the club.

Okocha also believes the 25-year-old forward will be the player to dislodge Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best player in world football.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor pays emotional tribute to...bullet
2 Community Shield Courtois, Morata gift Arsenal trophybullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US...bullet

Football

Real Madrid players take part in a training session in Miami, Florida, on July 28, 2017
Real Madrid Club ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cup
Tottenham Hotspur's defender Kieran Trippier (L) leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during a pre-season friendly football match against Juventus at Wembley stadium in London on August 5, 2017
Kieran Trippier Defender's injury overshadows Spurs' Juve conquest
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar pictured during his presentation to the fans at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 5, 2017
Neymar Player not bigger than Barca -- president
Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino scores from the penalty spot against Athletic Bilbao on August 5, 2017
Liverpool English club downs Bilbao to cap impressive pre-season