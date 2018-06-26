Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Javier Hernandez dreaming of 'the impossible' at World Cup

Football Javier Hernandez dreaming of 'the impossible' at World Cup

Javier Hernandez said on Tuesday that a buoyant Mexico want to "accomplish the impossible" and win the World Cup in Russia, on the eve of their clash with Sweden.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Javier Hernandez says Mexico have what it takes to win the World Cup for the first time play

Javier Hernandez says Mexico have what it takes to win the World Cup for the first time

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Javier Hernandez said on Tuesday that a buoyant Mexico want to "accomplish the impossible" and win the World Cup in Russia, on the eve of their clash with Sweden.

The Mexicans have repeatedly failed to go beyond the last 16 in recent decades, but the West Ham United striker nicknamed Chicharito wants this time to be different.

Mexico have one foot in the last 16 once more having won both their Group F matches, and Hernandez told reporters: "The best things about dreams is to share them, share them with people like you who are dreamers.

"Like you, were are not just dreamers, but work hard to make those dreams come true."

He added: "We want to accomplish the impossible."

The 30-year-old striker's goal in the 2-1 victory over South Korea on Saturday made him the first Mexican player to score 50 goals for his country (in 104 appearances).

It was also further evidence -- coupled with a 1-0 victory over reigning world champions Germany -- that Mexico can erase the pain of recent history.

They have never won the World Cup and the last time they went beyond the last 16 was in 1986, on home turf, when they were beaten on penalties in the quarter-finals by what was then West Germany.

That equalled the best appearance by Mexico at a World Cup.

Mexico must finish the job in the group stages against Sweden on Wednesday at Yekaterinburg Arena, where a point will be enough to see them through.

Mexico have six points and are top of the group with their opponents Sweden and Germany battling it out on three.

"We still have not qualified but who would have said we would have six points by now?" asked Hernandez, a former Manchester United forward who always appears happiest wearing the green of his country.

"I try to look at life as a great opportunity, it is going to be a great match."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Football

Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles ignore pleas to wear black arm-band for victims of Jos killings
Under the banning orders, the pair cannot be within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021
Football England fans banned after singing anti-Semitic song in Russia
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates Switzerland's victory against Serbia in World Cup Group E
Football Kosovo, Albania collect money for fined Swiss players
A 'psychic cat' has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Psychic cat says Super Eagles will beat Argentina