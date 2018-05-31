Home > Sports > Football >

Japan turn to Saint Yoshida for divine intervention

Football Japan turn to Saint Yoshida for divine intervention

Japan's Maya Yoshida has the unenviable task of marshalling a defence to keep out three of the deadliest strikers in football at the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Big task: Southampton's Japan defender Maya Yoshida play

Big task: Southampton's Japan defender Maya Yoshida

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan's Maya Yoshida has the unenviable task of marshalling a defence to keep out three of the deadliest strikers in football at the World Cup.

With Sadio Mane, James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski bearing down on the Japanese goal, it could well be a case of damage limitation for the Blue Samurai in Russia.

Their cause has not been helped by the abrupt sacking of coach Vahid Halilhodzic just two months before they take on Senegal, Colombia and Poland, plunging the Japanese team into crisis.

So it is perhaps little surprise that the first person Akira Nishino visited after taking over from the Franco-Bosnian was Yoshida, flying to England to sound out the rugged Southampton centre-back.

While Yoshida is likely to be one of the busiest players at the World Cup, the 29-year-old offers Nishino a solid base from which to build.

A no-nonsense defender, Yoshida is a cool customer and one of only a few Japan players to emerge with any credit from a wholly uninspiring qualifying campaign.

How Yoshida and the Japanese defence cope with the threat of players such as Mane, Rodriguez and Lewandowski could dictate how long they remain at the World Cup -- provided they can find the spark in attack.

Though not the quickest, Yoshida embodies the Samurai spirit of the Japan side and will relish the physical battle after helping Southampton -- nicknamed the Saints -- escape relegation from the English Premier League.

But Japan's Group H rivals possess lethal finishers and Yoshida will remember how a rampant Rodriguez inspired Colombia to a 4-1 win over Japan at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

After crashing out in the group stage four years ago, Yoshida has none the less set his sights high for Russia.

"I think the last 16 is a realistic goal," he told Japanese media. "But ideally I'd like us to get to the quarter-finals, a stage we've never reached before."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of...bullet
2 Zinedine Zidane Coach quits Real Madrid after 3 Champions League titlesbullet
3 Super Eagles Nike counter NFF's 3 million pre-order claims for World...bullet

Football

Japan's newly appointed national football head coach Akira Nishino attends a press conference at JFA headquarters in Tokyo on April 12, 2018. Japan appointed the 63-year-old veteran coach on April 9 after sensationally dumping Vahid Halilhodzic only two months before the World Cup tournament in Russia.
Football Pressure on Nishino in Russia after Japan ditch coach
James Rodriguez was one of the sensations of the 2014 World Cup
Football Rejuvenated Rodriguez seeks World Cup renewal with Colombia
Jose Pekerman has a long experience of the World Cup
Football Former taxi driver Pekerman steers Colombia to World Cup
Star striker Robert Lewandowski has a point to prove with Poland at the World Cup in Russia after scoring just once at the Euro 2016 finals in France.
Football Lewandowski with Euro 2016 point to prove at World Cup