James Rodriguez was hailed on Twitter after Columbia beat Poland 3-0 in their group H game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Sunday, June 24.

After a loss to Japan in their opener Columbia were hoping to bounce back against Poland who also lost their opener to Senegal.

Poland vs Columbia stats

The game ended 3-0 as Columbia beat Poland through goals, from Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado.

James Rodriguez hailed at Columbia beat Poland

James Rodriguez was awarded the man of the match award for his performance which included two assists and Twitter users were very pleased.

Here are reactions to his effort, "This pass by James Rodriguez was insane!"

"I love the combination of James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. Colombia have turned up to the party! Such amazing, exquisite football. Love it"

"If this is not the assist of the tournament so far then it's definitely one of the best.. what a ball by James Rodriguez - Incredible player. "

Radamel Falcao and Columbia hailed as they bounced back against Poland

Columbia captain Radamel Falcao scored his first World Cup goal against Poland as he missed out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup and Twitter users were full of praise for the veteran as well as the whole team.

Here are the reactions, "El Tigre!! What a finish that is from Radamel Falcao! After all those injuries, he deserves that moment "

"Stating the obvious but great to see Radamel Falcao score tonight - one of the best strikers of his generation"

"Also, I am very happy for Radamel Falcao. I know he had a rough time at Man United, but he missed 2014 World Cup, had two knee injuries and now he is back to his best, scoring at the 2018 World Cup.Respect for that"

Lewandowski and Poland criticised as they are out of the World Cup

Poland captain and talisman Robert Lewandowki was unable to score against Columbia just as it was against Senegal and Twitter users criticised him for his performance as one of the best players in the world cup as Poland crashed out of the World Cup.

Here are reactions to his performance, "vaxBro Lewandowski stans have been telling me he's gonna turn up at an intl tournament since Euro 2012, where he at?"

"Omo! Nothing for Lewandowski o "

"Lewandowski is a good example of how being individually good doesn’t necessarily mean success at the international stage. Folk like Ronaldo deserve a lot of credit."

Senegal take on Columbia while Japan face off with Poland in the last group fixtures.