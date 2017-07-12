Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

James Rodriguez :  Colombian player to rekindle career under Ancelotti at Bayern

James Rodriguez Colombian player to rekindle career under Ancelotti at Bayern

Colombian hot-shot James on Tuesday joined his former Real boss at the German champions on a two-year loan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez is going to German side Bayern Munich on a two-year loan play

Real Madrid's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez is going to German side Bayern Munich on a two-year loan

(AFP/File)

James Rodriguez Bayern Munich sign midfielder from Real Madrid
Sergio Romero Goalkeeper at the ready in Manchester United stalemate
Confederations Cup Loew relishes Mexico test
Confederations Cup Chile books semi-final place against Portugal
Alvaro Morata Player saves Spain in four-goal Colombia thriller
James Rodriguez Colombia's 'Exceptional' player has to make right decision - Pekerman
Champions League Juventus the final hurdle to history for Zidane's Madrid
La Liga Five games that won Real Madrid the league
Monaco Cash in or keep going - what next for new French champions?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After a frustrating spell at Real Madrid, James Rodriguez will attempt to kick-start his career at Bayern Munich next season, back under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti.

Colombian hot-shot James on Tuesday joined his former Real boss at the German champions on a two-year loan.

Bayern have the option to buy the 2014 World Cup top-scorer at the end of the deal.

"Signing James Rodriguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti's biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid," said Bayern's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"There's no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team."

Instead of flying west to Los Angeles for Real's tour of the USA, James, 25, will be jetting east with Bayern on Sunday when the Germans visit China and Singapore.

Bayern's Germany defender Mats Hummels wasted no time in welcoming the Colombian, who scored six goals at the World Cup, by writing "Bienvenido @jamesrodriguez" on Twitter.

James will boost Bayern's star-studded attack along with fellow new signing Corentin Tolisso, 22, who has joined from French side Lyon for 41.5 million euros ($47.3m).

James' loan deal suits all parties.

Prosper

Then Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) shares a joke with James Rodriguez during a training session at the Valdebebas training center in Madrid, in 2014 play

Then Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) shares a joke with James Rodriguez during a training session at the Valdebebas training center in Madrid, in 2014

(AFP/File)

Ancelotti has persuaded Bayern of the player's undeniable talent with the German club having the chance to try before they buy while Real have found a way to off-load the talent they signed for 75 million euros from Monaco in July 2014.

According to German daily Bild, Bayern will pay 10 million euros per year for James and will have the option to buy him for 35 million.

James has the chance to again prosper under Ancelotti.

He is a big-name summer signing which Bayern need with Brazil's Douglas Costa negotiating a transfer with Juventus.

It's unfair to assume James was a failure at Real as the attacking midfielder scored 36 goals with 38 assists in 110 games for the Spanish giants.

The Colombian, who has a contract at Real until 2020, arrived at the Bernabeu three years ago to much pomp and fanfare.

His best season at Real was in 2014/15, when he scored 17 goals, with 18 assists, in 46 matches under Ancelotti, who played him in his favourite position of attacking midfielder.

He was deployed on the right side of the attacking midfield, just behind Karim Benzema and winger Gareth Bale.

But Rodriguez struggled for a place in Real's star-studded first team under Ancelotti's successor Rafael Benitez, then Zinedine Zidane, who had no room for him behind the three-man attack of Bale, Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

James made just 13 starting appearances last season under Zidane in the Spanish league with a further nine off the bench.

It is not obvious where he will play as Thiago Alcantara and Thomas Muller both want to play James' preferred number ten role.

Likewise both Arjen Robben and Kingsley Coman like to come in off the right wing onto their left foot, just like Rodriguez.

Ancelotti could well use James alongside Thiago in the attacking midfield behind striker Robert Lewandowski.

Both Real and Bayern will hope Ancelotti can bring James back to his very best so that he heads off to next year's World Cup somewhere near his dazzling 2014 form.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemiabullet
3 Kanu Nwankwo How wife of Super Eagles great saved his life following...bullet

Football

The number sports-related sex abuse victims in the UK stands at 741 -- up from 560 in April -- whilst the list of potential suspects has also grown from 252 to 276 in the figures published by the National Police Chiefs' Council
Football Association (FA) UK sports-linked sex abuse victims rise substantially
Manchester United's midfielder Michael Carrick is now the team's longest serving player
Michael Carrick English player takes over as United captain
English topflight clubs generated record revenues of £3.6bn, a 9% increase, in the final year of the league's 2013-16 broadcast cycle
Deloitte Premier League and Football League clubs post record revenues
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane (C) leads a training session at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in June 2017
Pre-season Fitness and finance jostle for football spotlight