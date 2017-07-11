Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

James Rodriguez joins Bayern Munich on 2-year-loan from Real Madrid

James Rodriguez Bayern Munich sign midfielder from Real Madrid

Rodriguez has now joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti whom he worked with at Real Madrid.

James Rodriguez play James Rodriguez has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year-loan deal from Real Madrid (Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have beaten top European clubs to the signing of Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

Rodriguez struggled to hold down a regular shirt in his three years at Real Madrid but managed to help them win two Champions League trophies and a La Liga title.

The Colombian playmaker has now joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti whom he worked with at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez play Rodriguez will reunite with Ancelotti whom he worked with at Real Madrid (Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Zidane wanted Rodriguez to remain at Real Madrid

The move will be completed once the 25-year-old completes his medicals with Bayern Munich.

We're delighted we've been able to complete this transfer,” Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club’s official website on the signing of Rodriguez.

Signing James Rodríguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti's biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid.

James Rodriguez play The 25-year-old playmaker will have a medicals to complete the transfer (Instagram/@jamesrodriguez10)

“James is a very versatile player. He's a goalscorer himself, he sets up a lot of goals and on top of that he's great from set-pieces. There's no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team.”

Bayern Munich has the option to permanently sign Rodriguez at the end of the loan deal- which could cost up to £40m.

The former Monaco player will join Bayern Munich squad for a pre-season 12-day Audi Summer Tour to China and Singapore.

