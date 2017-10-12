Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Jack Warner :  Ousted FIFA executive rejoices in US World Cup flop

Jack Warner Ousted FIFA executive rejoices in US World Cup flop

Warner said in a Trinidad radio interview, according to a story on the Trinidad Express newspaper website.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Disgraced former FIFA vice president Jack Warner says he is joyful at the Americans ouster from the 2018 World Cup play

Disgraced former FIFA vice president Jack Warner says he is joyful at the Americans ouster from the 2018 World Cup

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Disgraced former FIFA vice president Jack Warner, the Trinidad businessman banned for life from football after charges in a US corruption investigation, was joyful at the Americans ouster from the 2018 World Cup.

"I wanted to party," Warner said in a Trinidad radio interview, according to a story on the Trinidad Express newspaper website. "I have not been in better spirits. This is the happiest day of my life."

Warner, a former president of North American regional football group CONCACAF, was charged with wire fraud, racketeering and money laundering in a major US scandal that led to changes at FIFA and his being banned in September of last year.

So when the US squad lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and were undone when Panama and Honduras took victories to pass them on the final table, Warner had a feeling of payback.

Warner said the Americans "reduced football in CONCACAF to a nightmare. They have used their government to help to dismember FIFA in a way that is unimaginable. And last night on the field of play Trinidad and Tobago reduced them to their knees."

"For me personally, it has reduced the US to a laughingstock... As far as I am concerned this is the beginning of the end for US football. Nobody in CONCACAF likes the US."

Warner said he knew there was celebration in the United States at his downfall from football and took pleasure in seeing the US disappointing flop, the Americans missing out on their first World Cup since 1986.

"Last September 27 when the judge ruled against Jack Warner there was a party in the US, they were quite happy," Warner said.

"Knowing that this has happened I wanted to go out and party as they partied last September when a judge ruled against me. I wanted to party. This was my personal feeling."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 NFF escape FIFA finebullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker...bullet
3 Gernot Rohr No contract extension yet for Super Eagles coachbullet

Related Articles

Chuck Blazer Corrupt former FIFA official Blazer dead
In US FIFA files for compensation as victim of corruption
FIFA South Africa paid $10 million bribe for 2010 World Cup
FIFA Football body denies accusing South Africa of bribery
FIFA BREAKING: Swiss authorities confirm FIFA arrests
FIFA FIFA opens legal proceedings against corrupt officials
FIFA Election Jordaan blames CAF for Sexwale election failure
Prince Ali bin al-Hussein Presidential candidate on FIFA's CONCACAF, CONMEBOL sanction
FIFA Scandal Ethics committee unlikely to stop at Blatter, Platini

Football

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold is seen as a frontrunner for his second stint with the Socceroos
Socceroos Arnold, Muscat named as potential team coaches
Retired Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes is a life-long Oldham supporter, but has never held a full-time coaching job
Paul Scholes Man Utd legend interviewed for Oldham manager job - reports
Chile's Arturo Vidal said on Twitter he would be "available" to the national team at any time
Chile Country's 'warrior' Vidal backtracks over retirement
German coach Norbert Elgert is in charge of the Under-19 team at the Schalke's youth academy, of Germany's most successful
Germany Inside country's football factory