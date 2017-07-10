Nigerian star Alex Iwobi has been included in Arsenal’s pre-season squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and China.

Iwobi was not part of players that training with Arsenal last week as he was given extended break following his international duties with the Super Eagles immediately after last season.

Alex Iwobi boarding the Arsenal flight to Sydney. https://t.co/Ahy12QFRmn — Steve Dede (@DizSteve) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The 21-year-old is however back with the team and was part of the squad that boarded the flight to Sydney on Sunday, July 9.

The two other Nigerians at Arsenal Chuba Akpom and Kelechi Nwakali could not make the squad as they were left behind to sort out their futures.

Akpom and Nwakali had trained with the first team last week but did not travel with the squad. The players who spent last season on-loan deals away at Arsenal are set to seek such moves again.

While Akpom is looking to get another club but this time in the Premier League, Nwakali’s failure to get a work permit means he will be loaned to a club abroad.

For their pre-season tour of Australia and China, Arsenal will face Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

They play Sydney FC at ANZ Stadium on Thursday, July 13 before taking on Western Sydney Wanderers at the same venue on Saturday, July 16.

They will then depart for China on Sunday where they will face Bayern Munich and Chelsea.