Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Italy :  Country's football probe over false visas for young Africans

Italy Country's football probe over false visas for young Africans

Police suspect those held of having helped young Africans, mainly Ivorians, to obtain false papers or fraudulent family reconciliation visas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italian police are investigating football clubs for allegedly getting young African players false papers in a probe that could involve Serie A teams, national media reported play

Italian police are investigating football clubs for allegedly getting young African players false papers in a probe that could involve Serie A teams, national media reported

(AFP/File)

Alvaro Morata Chelsea agree on deal to sign Real Madrid striker
Wojciech Szczesny Polish 'keeper seals Juve move
Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanish
Cassano Ex-Italian striker in dramatic Verona retirement U-turn
Euro 2017 Russia stun Italy 2-1 at women's football championship
Totti Football legend confirms retirement to take Roma role
Benjamin Henrichs Germany Confederations Cup winner Henrinchs visits his motherland Ghana
Tokyo Verdy Japanese football club abandons Totti chase
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italian police are investigating football clubs for allegedly getting young African players false papers in a probe that could involve Serie A teams, national media reported Thursday.

The inquiry centres on AC Prato, which plays in the Lega Pro league, amid suspicions managers "favoured the illegal entry into Italy of African minors, some of whom were then sold to superior clubs," the Gazzetta dello Sport said.

The daily said the offices of two unnamed Serie A teams and one Serie B team had been searched as part of the probe, but added that the teams were believed to have bought the players without knowing about the fraud.

Managers in Prato are also suspected of match-fixing, the reports said. Four people including two of the mangers were placed in preventative detention by police on Thursday.

The Lega Pro is the third professional division, below Serie A and B.

Police suspect those held of having helped young Africans, mainly Ivorians, to obtain false papers or fraudulent family reconciliation visas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanishbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with his...bullet
3 Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season...bullet

Football

Omar Gonzalez of the US celebrates after scoring a goal against El Salvador during their 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 19
CONCACAF Gold Cup US battle into semi-finals
Manchester City are close to signing Real Madrid full-back Danilo, according to widespread media reports
Danilo Real Madrid full-back set for Man City move
Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar pictured during the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Juventus on April 11, 2017
Unai Emery Paris Saint-Germain need a Neymar, says coach
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Pep Guardiola confirms that striker is leaving Manchester City