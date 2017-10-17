Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Italy :  Country among play-off hopefuls waiting to learn World Cup fate

Italy Country among play-off hopefuls waiting to learn World Cup fate

Gian Piero Ventura's side have been forced to take their chances in the treacherous play-offs after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Spain.

  • Published:
Italy's Antonio Candreva celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualification match against Albania, in Shkoder, on October 9, 2017 play

Italy's Antonio Candreva celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualification match against Albania, in Shkoder, on October 9, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italy will learn their World Cup play-off fate on Tuesday as the four-time winners join seven other European countries in the draw for the decisive two-legged ties.

Gian Piero Ventura's side have been forced to take their chances in the treacherous play-offs after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Spain.

Italy, who last won the World Cup in 2006, are joined in the draw by fellow runners-up Switzerland, Croatia, Denmark, Northern Ireland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland and Greece.

While the Azzurri are the most star-studded of the countries competing in the play-offs, several of their rivals for a place in next year's finals in Russia also have intriguing tales.

Northern Ireland are within touching distance of a first World Cup berth since 1986 after Michael O'Neill's men maintained the momentum from their successful qualification for Euro 2016.

The Republic of Ireland will hope to avoid a repeat of their agonising World Cup play-off defeat against France in 2009, when Thierry Henry's controversial handball helped eliminate them.

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring a goal during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Hungary, at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel, on October 7, 2017 play

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring a goal during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Hungary, at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel, on October 7, 2017

(AFP/File)

The Republic last made the World Cup in 2002, but they survived the play-offs to reach the European Championships in 2012 and 2016.

Sweden, World Cup runners-up in 1958, finished behind France in their qualification group and are bidding to reach the finals for the first time since 2006.

The eight qualified teams have been divided into two pots based on the world rankings announced by FIFA on Monday.

Switzerland (11th), Italy (15th), Croatia (18th) and Denmark (19th) will be in pot one and will play one of the four teams in pot two.

The second pot will contain Northern Ireland (23rd), Sweden (25th), Republic of Ireland (26th) and Greece (47th).

The draw will take place at FIFA's Zurich headquarters at 1200 GMT on Tuesday.

The first legs will be held between November 9-11 and the second legs between November 12-14.

The winner of each tie is decided by the aggregate number of goals each team scores over the two legs, while in the event of a draw on aggregate, the side with more away goals goes through.

If there is no deciding factor at the end of normal time, then the tie will go to extra time, with the away-goals rule still applicable at the end of that period.

If there is still no winner, then the tie will go to a penalty shoot-out.

The ties will determine who qualifies from Europe alongside group winners France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet
2 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup...bullet
3 Ahmed Musa Super Eagles star opens his own fuel station in Kanobullet

Related Articles

Gonzalo Higuain Rocky road for footballer to resurrect Argentina career
Nigerian Players Abroad Onyekuru, Ighalo on fire, Iwobi suffers defeat, Uzoho debuts in La Liga
AC Milan Club's football derby fever rages from Chinatown to Beijing
Paris Saint-Germain Swiss probe PSG's Al-Khelaifi and ex-FIFA executive over corruption
World Cup Italian police seize villa in tournament corruption probe
2018 World Cup Spain to play Russia in friendly: Spanish football federation
N'Golo Kante Chelsea's midfielder ruled out for three weeks
Nasser Al-Khelaifi Swiss target PSG boss, ex-FIFA exec in World Cup rights probe
AC Milan Club to face Inter in Chinese-owned city derby

Football

A message board outside Barcelona FC's Camp Nou stadium announces that the site is closed as part of a general strike in Barcelona called by Catalan unions, on October 3, 2017
Camp Nou Stadium reopens amid political confusion in Catalonia
Juventus' Argentinian forward Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring a goal during their Italian Serie A match against Atalanta, at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium in Bergamo, on October 1, 2017
Gonzalo Higuain Rocky road for footballer to resurrect Argentina career
Benfica's players fight for the ball with Manchester United's footballers during an UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, in 2011
Champions League Echoes of George Best as Manchester United and Benfica collide
Ange Postecoglou has failed to confirm or deny reports that he is considering quitting the Socceroos
Ange Postecoglou Australia coach linked with Tevez club in China