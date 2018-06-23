Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Italian football legends take on refugee team in match for solidarity

Football Italian football legends take on refugee team in match for solidarity

Former Lazio and AS Roma football stars clinched a 4-1 victory over a team of young migrants on Saturday in a match to raise public awareness of the plight of refugees in Italy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Young refugees capture the moment before taking on a team of former professional football players in Rome play

Young refugees capture the moment before taking on a team of former professional football players in Rome

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Lazio and AS Roma football stars clinched a 4-1 victory over a team of young migrants on Saturday in a match to raise public awareness of the plight of refugees in Italy.

Under the hot Roman sun, AS Roma legend Damiano Tommasi led his team including '98 World Cup winner, French national Vincent Candela and AS Roma star Simone Perotta onto the pitch.

Sporting sky-blue kits, their visibly awe-struck opponents, a team of refugees and asylum seekers all under the age of 18, were eager to show off their skills on the pitch.

Former Italian footballer Damiano Tommasi leads out ex-French player Vincent Candela to take on the refugee team play

Former Italian footballer Damiano Tommasi leads out ex-French player Vincent Candela to take on the refugee team

(AFP)

"I'm convinced that initiatives like these are very useful," said Marcello Mancini of the Italian Football Coach Association (AIAC Onlus) which helped organise the event along with the UNHCR and the Italian Football Association (AIC).

"The world of football can be a megaphone able to promote, especially among young people, values such as solidarity and openness to those who, through no fault of their own, find themselves from one day to the next living in fear and without any stability."

Beaming, taking selfies in the changing room and triumphantly celebrating their goal as the crowd danced and applauded, the event represents a moment of fun for the young team as tensions over immigration reach boiling point in Italy.

Italy's new far-right interior minister has cracked down on immigration, promising to stop migrant arrivals and speed up deportations.

"Sentiment (towards refugees) has been a bit particular, not only in Italy but in Europe in general," said former AS Roma star Damiano Tommasi.

"The 'other' scares us. And it is right to support these events that can help the inclusion because that is the future."

It is the second year that the Champions #WithRefugees match has been held between footballing stars and those integrating into Italian society.

The event marks World Refugee Day which took place on 20 June.

"It's always important, it's a good cause. There is always a pleasure and a happiness to meet again and especially for the charity, for the refugees," said former AS Roma player Vincent Candela.

"We know football has no colour, no borders. That's the good thing about being on the field: we're all together."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D...bullet
3 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at...bullet

Football

Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring Germany's late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Football Kroos hits stoppage-time stunner to keep Germany's World Cup alive
Germany supporters in Berlin were in ecstasy after their team salvaged their World Cup chances
Football Fans dance in Berlin rain as Germany survive
Javier Hernandez was a constant menace for Mexico
Football Hernandez hits half-century as Mexico battle past South Korea
Coach Adam Nawalka says Poland have done their homework ahead of their World Cup match against Colombia
Football Poland confident ahead of crunch Colombia World Cup match