Isaac Success warned by Watford manager Silva after arrest

Nigerian player Isaac Success has been warned about his future conduct following his arrest in September after an altercation with four prostitutes.

Success was arrested on Monday, September 11 after getting into a fight with four prostitutes in London .

The fight occurred after the Watford forward was said to have demanded the N936, 000 (£2000) he paid the girls he met at a strip club in London.

Watford never released a statement about the incident, but manager Marco Silva has warned the Nigeria international to be careful.

"He needs to be careful - everyone needs to be careful - and know the right way," Sliva told BBC.

"Everybody at the club knows the rules and their obligations as a professional.

"What we are talking about is one situation in September."

Success, 21 according to claims, slept off at the Sopwell House Hotel, Hertfordshire after paying the girls the sum.

When he woke up, he demanded that they return his money which caused the altercation that led to the arrest.

The former Granada player is yet to make an appearance for Watford this season and is currently out with a knee injury he sustained in training.

"We expect six to eight weeks. It's a knee injury, a problem he had in one session here," Silva added.

"It was a normal situation and looked nothing special at that moment but after examinations, the problem is bigger and now we need to wait for him."

Success joined Watford in the summer of 2016 from Granada and scored just one goal last season.