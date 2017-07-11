Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Isaac Success resumes Watford pre-season with new hairstyle

Isaac Success New season new hairstyle for Watford forward

Isaac Success was pictured in training with a new blond hairstyle as he resumed pre-season with Watford

  • Published:
Isaac Success play Isaac Success spots new blond hairstyle as he resumes pre-season with Watford (Twitter/Watford)

Nigerian forward Isaac Success has resumed pre-season training with his club Watford with a new hairstyle.

Success who joined Watford in 2016 from Spanish side Granada resume training at Watford’s Training Centre on Tuesday, July 11.

The 21-year-old was pictured in training with a new blond hairstyle as he was put through his pace in preparation for next season.

Isaac Success play Isaac Success spotted a new hairstyle when he resumed pre-season with Watford (Instagram/isaacsuccessfan)

 

A fresh trim for pre-season! Look sharp,” Watford wrote on their official Twitter handle alongside a photo of Success spotting his new hairstyle.

The forward will have to do more in pre-season to impress new Watford manager Marco Silva after an injury-plagued debut season with the Hornets.

Marco Silva play Isaac Success will try hard to impress Watford new coach Marco Silva (AFP)

 

Success played just 19 Premier League games last season for Watford scoring just one goal as his debut season was disrupted by injuries.

In a recent interview, the Super Eagles star revealed that he is looking forward to working with new manager Silva.

Isaac Success play Success scored just one league goal for Watford last season as he struggled with injuries ( Getty Images)

 

“It certainly will be a new era with the new coach. We hope for a better season starting from August 12. I really want to do better in the coming season for Watford and also in the League, and for Nigeria anytime I am invited,” Success told the official website of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Watford's Premier League season kicks off with a home game against Liverpool on Saturday, August 12.

