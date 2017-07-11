Isaac Success resumes Watford pre-season with new hairstyle

Nigerian forward Isaac Success has resumed pre-season training with his club Watford with a new hairstyle.

Success who joined Watford in 2016 from Spanish side Granada resume training at Watford’s Training Centre on Tuesday, July 11.

The 21-year-old was pictured in training with a new blond hairstyle as he was put through his pace in preparation for next season.

“A fresh trim for pre-season! Look sharp,” Watford wrote on their official Twitter handle alongside a photo of Success spotting his new hairstyle.

The forward will have to do more in pre-season to impress new Watford manager Marco Silva after an injury-plagued debut season with the Hornets.

Success played just 19 Premier League games last season for Watford scoring just one goal as his debut season was disrupted by injuries.

In a recent interview, the Super Eagles star revealed that he is looking forward to working with new manager Silva.

“It certainly will be a new era with the new coach. We hope for a better season starting from August 12. I really want to do better in the coming season for Watford and also in the League, and for Nigeria anytime I am invited,” Success told the official website of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Watford's Premier League season kicks off with a home game against Liverpool on Saturday, August 12.