Isaac Success arrested for fighting prostitutes in London

Super Eagles striker Isaac Success is still silent following reports emerged that he was arrested in September after a bust-up with prostitutes at a hotel.

Success who has just one Super Eagles cap was arrested on Monday, September 11 after getting into a fight with four prostitutes in London.

According to UK Sun, Success met the four girls at a strip club in London’s West End and partied with them at the luxury Sopwell House Hotel, Hertfordshire.

The Watford forward was said to have paid the girls £500 each, £2000 (N936000 in total) to party with them at the hotel but slept off after transferring the money to their accounts.

When he woke up, the football star reportedly asked the girls to return the money which led to the bust-up.

“He accused us of ripping him off and asked for his money to be returned,” one of the girls, Ms Domerge, 24 told the UK Sun.

“It was terrifying. He had paid four of us £500 each to party with him and we all got naked as soon as the money came through on our phone bank accounts.

“He was drinking Baileys straight from the bottle.”

One of the girls Ms Carter claimed to have suffered a light cut to her face and a bruise on her arm during the incident.

When police arrived the scene, Promise admitted to paying the girls for sex and was put in handcuffs.

Although he has since been released, a spokesman for Hertfordshire Police confirmed the incident and revealed that investigations are still ongoing.

According to Daily Mail, a representative for the 21-year-old has denied the allegations and the player is yet to react on social media either.

NB: £1=N475