'Interest in Rooney - but MLS deal not done', says DC United coach

DC United coach Ben Olsen confirmed the club is interested in bringing Wayne Rooney to Major League Soccer, but says the deal "is not done".

"Certainly the deal is not done, but obviously there's some interest from our end," said Olsen, who seemed surprised to be tackled on the topic by celebrity news website TMZ as he walked through an airport.

Rooney has reportedly agreed "in principle" to a $17 million (12.5 million pound) deal with the MLS club that would see the 32-year-old depart Everton, his boyhood club, just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

However, Everton manager Sam Allardyce said Friday that Rooney had not yet asked to leave.

The Washington Post, citing an unnamed source close to DC United, reported that the chances of Rooney coming to the US capital are "50-50" and that no formal agreement had been reached.

