Inter Milan :  Italian club open to Perisic offers as United circle

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti on Wednesday gave the clearest indication yet that Ivan Perisic could leave, saying the Serie A club will listen to serious offers for the winger.

The 28-year-old Croatian international has been strongly linked with a big-money move to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, while Premier League champions Chelsea are reported to be in for Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva.

"Sure there are rumours but we want to keep Perisic, he's a very important player for the team. We are counting on him to start the new season," Spalletti told media in Singapore, where Inter play a glamour pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich on Thursday.

"But if somebody comes in with a very difficult offer to reject then we will consider that, but of course we need to find a valid alternative for Perisic as well."

Mourinho and United are on the look-out for a winger to provide the ammunition for Romelu Lukaku, the striker who signed this summer from Everton for a reported 75 million pounds ($97 million).

And on Italian international Candreva, 30, Spalletti also failed to give assurances about his future at Inter, saying: "Nobody has officially made a request for him yet."

The 58-year-old Spalletti took over at Inter last month, replacing Stefano Pioli after a rollercoaster campaign where Pioli replaced Dutchman Frank de Boer after less than three months in charge.