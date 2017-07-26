Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Inter Milan :  Italian club open to Perisic offers as United circle

Inter Milan Italian club open to Perisic offers as United circle

The 28-year-old Croatian international has been strongly linked with a big-money move to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Inter Milan's 28-year-old Croatian international Ivan Perisic has been strongly linked with a big-money move to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. play

Inter Milan's 28-year-old Croatian international Ivan Perisic has been strongly linked with a big-money move to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

(AFP)

Kenedy Chelsea player sent home over China slurs - Conte
Antonio Cassano Former Italy striker retiring and again, says wife 'was wrong'
Premier League Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kenedy slur
In Hong Kong 'Killer pitch' and food poisoning haunt Asia football tours
Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season tour of China, Omeruo dropped
Cassano Ex-Italian striker in dramatic Verona retirement U-turn
Bayern Munich Team jets off with Bundesliga title "already in the bag"
Roberto Mancini Manager makes winning start in Russia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti on Wednesday gave the clearest indication yet that Ivan Perisic could leave, saying the Serie A club will listen to serious offers for the winger.

The 28-year-old Croatian international has been strongly linked with a big-money move to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, while Premier League champions Chelsea are reported to be in for Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva.

"Sure there are rumours but we want to keep Perisic, he's a very important player for the team. We are counting on him to start the new season," Spalletti told media in Singapore, where Inter play a glamour pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich on Thursday.

"But if somebody comes in with a very difficult offer to reject then we will consider that, but of course we need to find a valid alternative for Perisic as well."

Mourinho and United are on the look-out for a winger to provide the ammunition for Romelu Lukaku, the striker who signed this summer from Everton for a reported 75 million pounds ($97 million).

And on Italian international Candreva, 30, Spalletti also failed to give assurances about his future at Inter, saying: "Nobody has officially made a request for him yet."

The 58-year-old Spalletti took over at Inter last month, replacing Stefano Pioli after a rollercoaster campaign where Pioli replaced Dutchman Frank de Boer after less than three months in charge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the club by...bullet
2 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goalsbullet
3 Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back and his teammates relax by pool...bullet

Football

Denmark's goalkeeper Stina Lykke Petersen (down) and Sanne Troelsgaard celebrate on July 24, 2017
Stina Petersen Penalty specialist gains revenge on Norway
Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia (C), pictured in March 2017, has signed on with Lille, making him the twelfth close-season signing under the team's new coach Marcelo Bielsa
Thiago Maia Brazilian becomes Bielsa's 12th signing for Lille football club
Spanish footbal federation president Angel Maria Villar, pictured on July 21, 2017, has been suspended for a year after the Spanish administrative sports tribunal began disciplinary proceedings against him for corruption
In Spain FA chief Villar banned amid graft probe
Manchester United's defender Eric Bailly (L) talks with manager Jose Mourinho during an April 2017 match
Jose Mourinho Bailly ban 'very harsh'