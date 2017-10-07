Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Manuel Neuer :  Bayern goalie could be out till March

Manuel Neuer Bayern goalie could be out till March

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Saturday he could now be sidelined until March because he is taking longer than expected to recover from a foot operation.

  • Published:
Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Saturday he could now be sidelined until March because he is taking longer than expected to recover from a foot operation play

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Saturday he could now be sidelined until March because he is taking longer than expected to recover from a foot operation

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Saturday he could now be sidelined until March because he is taking longer than expected to recover from a foot operation.

Neuer was initially expecting to return in January, but he told the club's TV station: "The wound in the foot is healing and it could take up to six months.

"It always depends on the healing process of course," he added.

Neuer, 31, said however his rehabilitation was going well "and I'm very positive and I think it's going to get better".

He fractured his left foot in training in September, just weeks after returning to action following a fracture of the same foot in April during the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

The prolonged absence of Neuer, the club's captain, is another setback for Bayern who on Friday announced veteran coach Jupp Heynckes was returning to the club for a fourth stint to steady the ship following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian parted company with the Bavarian giants after a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League compounded a stuttering start to the Bundesliga campaign.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was confident Neuer would be fit in time for next year's World Cup in Russia.

"I hope he can return as soon as possible," Loew said. "I know Manuel can very quickly get back to fitness, which will be extremely important because he has been the best goalkeeper in the world over the last few years."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Iheanacho, Awaziem Super Eagles players dance to viral ‘One Corner’ songbullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Zambia It seems the Chipolopolo are also scared of...bullet

Related Articles

Schalke Resurgent club pose threat to Ancelotti's Bayern
Manuel Neuer Germany goalkeeper out until January after foot operation
Bundesliga Fuming Mueller grumbles from Bayern's bench
Manuel Neuer Bayern sweat over German goalie's injury
Bundesliga Ulreich blunder costs sloppy Bayern in Wolfsburg draw
James Rodriguez Player hits first Bundesliga goal as Bayern go top
Manuel Neuer Player's injury thrusts Ulreich into Bayern limelight
Bayern Munich Draw dampens club's Oktoberfest visit
Ribery Attacker out for 'weeks' over torn knee ligament - club
Bundesliga Five things we learned in league

Football

Alex Iwobi
Nigeria Vs Zambia Alex Iwobi is a game changer — Onigbinde
Fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria
Nigeria Vs Zambia Nigerians in South-Africa happy with Eagles qualification
Russia's Konstantin Rausch (L) and South Korea's Lee Chung-Yong vie for the ball during an international friendly football match in Moscow on October 7, 2017
Kim Joo-Young Korean scores own-goal double in Russia friendly win
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi came off the bench to send the Super Eagles to the World Cup
Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory