'Indescribable emotions' for Barca skipper Iniesta

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta said his team were worthy winners of a 25th La Liga title as the veteran skipper prepares to leave the Spanish giants.

Golden farewell: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates the La Liga title

Golden farewell: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates the La Liga title

(AFP)
The 33-year-old revealed Friday that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a phenomenally successful career at the club he has served since he was 12.

On Sunday, he came off the bench for a brief cameo appearance as Barcelona defeated Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 at a Riazor stadium which stood to honour him.

"This feels good. The championship is a competition that lasts all year, it is about consistency and the team deserved this title," said Iniesta.

"It has been a great season with the Copa del Rey and now La Liga."

On the ovation he received from Deportivo fans when he made his 87th-minute entry, he said was overwhelmed, especially as the home side had been relegated as a result of the defeat.

"These are indescribable emotions. On a personal level, as a sportsman, there are no words when you receive such affection in such a difficult situation for the fans.

"I am eternally grateful for all the messages received from the heart. In all my career, I tried to be a good sportsman, a good person, being respectful.

"I have been fortunate to experience unique situations. I am very grateful."

