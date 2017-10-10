Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

In Israel :  Police dismisses report of knife incident at Spain match

Israeli news website Ynet cited security officials in the stadium as saying six fans entered the field as the game was ending late Monday.

A pitch invader is detained by security during the 2018 FIFA World Cup European Group G qualifying match between Israel and Spain at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on October 9, 2017 play

A pitch invader is detained by security during the 2018 FIFA World Cup European Group G qualifying match between Israel and Spain at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on October 9, 2017

(AFP)
Israeli police dismissed on Tuesday local media reports that a pitch invader who ran towards Spanish attacker Isco at a World Cup qualifier in Jerusalem was carrying a knife.

Israeli news website Ynet cited security officials in the stadium as saying six fans entered the field as the game was ending late Monday, with one of them carrying a small knife in his sock.

He approached the Real Madrid star but did not threaten to attack him, the report said, before being arrested.

Other Israeli media reported the allegation, but police and football officials denied it.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri told AFP no knife was found inside the stadium.

A spokesman for the Israeli Football Association confirmed a fan ran towards Isco but said "no knife has been found."

Spain won the game 1-0 to finish five points clear at the top of their group and qualify for next summer's World Cup.

Asier Illarramendi scored the only goal of the match, a spectacular 75th minute volley, ensuring Spain finished the group unbeaten with nine wins and a draw.

