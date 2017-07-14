Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

In Holland :  'No threat' to women's Euro 2017 2017 football

In Holland 'No threat' to women's Euro 2017 2017 football

The women's European football championships kick off on Sunday and last three weeks, with the finals set for August 6.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Dutch counter-terrorism agency said it had detected a message from the Islamic State calling for an attack on the Stadion Galgenwaard during the Women's Euro 2017 football championships, but have found no proof of a concrete threat play

The Dutch counter-terrorism agency said it had detected a message from the Islamic State calling for an attack on the Stadion Galgenwaard during the Women's Euro 2017 football championships, but have found no proof of a concrete threat

(AFP/File)

Euro 2017 Dutch probing reported threat against women's tournament
Shirley Cruz Costa Rican dynamo leads PSG Féminines against Bayern
SheBelieves Cup USA down Germany to kick off women's football
Bundesliga Five things we learned about the league
FIFA Football Awards American actress, Eva Longoria to host awards
World Player of the Year Ronaldo, Messi, Griezmann vie for FIFA best player award
Pep Guardiola 5 ways Barcelona have evolved without coach
John Ogu Super Eagles midfielder was once a model
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dutch counter-terrorism officials said Thursday they had not found any "concrete threat" against the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 football championships, after a reported jihadist call for an attack.

There are "no indications that an attack will be made on the European Women's Football Championship," the Dutch counter-terrorism agency (NCTV) said in a statement.

According to the specialist jihadist monitoring website SITE, the so-called Islamic State group had called on "lone wolves to attack Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht" on Wednesday, July 19, the day of the England versus Scotland match.

The SITE Intelligence Group said Wednesday it had detected the message, which included two photos of the stadium, a seating plan and a route map, on a pro-IS Telegram channel.

But the Dutch agency said it believed it was merely "a call for an attack.... and at this time the NCTV has seen no sign that this call has been heard".

However, it said it could "not ignore the call" and in consultation with the Dutch football association security measures will be boosted at stadiums to ensure people feel safe.

These will include a "more visible police presence" and "stricter access controls".

The women's European football championships kick off on Sunday and last three weeks, with the finals set for August 6 in the Dutch town of Enschede.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Victor Moses Chelsea star earns over N2B in a yearbullet
3 Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss threatens to quit over NFF interferencebullet

Football

Coach of Egyptian side Al Ahly Hossam El Badry pictured during their African Champions League (CAF) group stage match with Cameroon's Cotonsport at Borg el-Arab Stadium near Alexandria on July 8, 2017
Hossam El Badry CAF suspends Al-Ahly coach over BeIn Sports boycott
Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kyle Walker controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg football match against KAA Gent north London February 23, 2017
Kyle Walker England full-back set for big money Man City move
Orlando Marques Henriques was found guilty of receiving $15,000 from a third party to arrange for seven players from the East Timor team to lose the match in May 2015
Life Ban East Timor official gets axed for match-fixing
Caen's forward Ivan Santini (C) vies with Monaco's defender Djibril Sidibe (L) and defender Kamil Glik (R) during the French L1 football match December 21, 2016 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco
Sidibe, Glik Defensive duo extensions give Monaco boost