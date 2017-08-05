In Denmark :  Dutch Euro champion in amateur women jibe

Denmark women's coach Nils Nielsen slammed former Dutch international Arnold Muhren for remarks about the women's team on Saturday, on the eve of the Euro final between the two countries.

One of the key players on the Dutch team that won the 1988 Euro, Muhren told the Dutch daily De Telegraaf that "if the ladies played against a men's amateur team, they would not win."

"But it would not be 20-0 either," said the former Ajax, Ipswich and Manchester United midfielder, adding men were faster and had a different mindset.

A day before the sold-out final at Enschede, the outspoken Danish coach called on Muhren to "be quiet".

"If you don't like women's football, please be quiet, don't say anything, don't be disrespectful, let the girls play," said Nielsen, who took the Danish women's team over in 2013 and led them to their first Euro final ever.

"If you turn on the TV to watch a women's game, enjoy the women's game, don't compare it to anything other than the women's game."

"These girls, the Dutch team and the Danish team, they are fighting for their country. They deserve some respect."

"Be proud of them, God damn it!"

Dutch women's coach Sarina Wiegman said she focused on the final and would not comment.

"Of course when a tournament is getting bigger, more opinions are coming up," she said, but then, asked if she agreed, she added: "What do you think? No!"